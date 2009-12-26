Roxy Roxborough's take on a sports betting hall of fame

Re: Roxy Roxborough's take on a sports betting hall of fameUnless you are in your late 30s/early 40s you have no idea who Lee Pete is. if you know who Lee Pete is you KNOW he belongsNO ONE and i mean NO ONE RULED the Las Vegas airwaves more than lee did in the 80s. he had a show on every weeknight on KDWN 720 thata ired from 10P-Midnight. i live in So Cal and can't pick up 720 during the day but at night 720 was a blowtorch capable of reaching places no one could dream of it reaching. living in So Cal i get 710 from LA and at times 710 would "drown out" 720 but mostly it didn't and i could hear Lee. ANYONE who was ANYONE associated with Vegas gambling knew Lee was "The Man". He cast an imposing figure but he couldn't be any nicer if he wanted to be. I listened evety night and called many times a week. He had a sidekick Donny Bader - words can't describe how zany Donny is/was. Donny gave out 3 Football picks every Friday. One time Donny got on the run of a lifetime. all plays were given out over the air so he couldn't make up some record or anything but with all picks VERIFIED Donny once hit OVER 40 Picks IN A ROW! You wanna talk about people moving the line - when Donny was on his run he'd give out a pick of, say, USC -3 and within SECOND it was USC -4 because books moved "on air" once he gave out his picksLee is not in the best of health these days. he has had ALS for some time now and livimng in Ohio with a friend and the fact he is still living is a shock because he should have died some time ago. his wife died some time ago and the end of her life wasn't so pleasant, either. i know she had at least 1 leg amputated and maybe both and by the time the end came it was more a blessing that a curse.The Gambler's Book Club might not be around today if not for Lee Pete. he had (then owner) Howard Schwartz on all the time and Lee easily drove tons of people to the GBC. this was before the internet and people would call the GBC and order stuff there ONLY because they heard about it from Lee. Al O'Donnell used to have a book "Point Spread Playbook" that came out in July - before any other Football gambling book (I know - hard to believe but it was the first one) and it was trends and plays and stuff and it was a MUST have book at the time because of NO internet. Lee had Al on all the time when they book came out and i was like everyone else and ordered it because Lee talked it up and Lee did it because he believed in it.To help people listen to their AM/FM radio there was a product youy placed by the radio to help enhance the signal. It was put out by the "C.C. Crane" company and Lee gave out the info on how to buy it and my guess is that sold like crazy. I bought one so i could hear Lee's show better.I was actually a guest on his show a few times. One time he made fun of kids who couldn't score 700 on the SAT to be eligible. I had a copy of some SAT questions so one time in vegas i brought it in to ths show he was doing at The Frontier and he put me on and i read some questions to him and he and Donny looked at me like i was speaking Chinese and afterwards he understood why kids couldn't score 700 when they got 400 just for signing their name to the paperI have nothing but over-the-top fond memories of Lee Pete and Jeff is DEAD ON here - lee is a FIRST BALLOT HOFer if/when this happens. Lee rarely if ever placed a bet but his influence on the Vegas area and Sports Gambling can't be minimizedI am also grateful because thanks to Lee i was put in touch with Dave Cokin - someone I have known since the early 90s and because of Lee and only Lee.When Lee dies sometime soon it will be the passing of an Icon and a Legacy few have had or ever will have