Roxy Roxborough's take on a sports betting hall of fame

Jeff Haney

I recently conducted an in-depth interview with Michael "Roxy" Roxborough, the influential oddsmaker, in Las Vegas. I'm saving the bulk of the interview for a yet-to-be published feature story, but here's an excerpt in which Roxy discusses the possibility of establishing a sports betting hall of fame, a concept he has thought about quite a bit:

"I've kicked this around for probably about 20 years," Roxborough said. "Here's the dilemma I keep coming back to: You need sports bettors in it, because it's a sports betting hall of fame, but most sports bettors, professional sports bettors and very good sports bettors, have kept a low profile for a couple of reasons. One, it could be taxes, maybe not. Two, outside of Nevada it's illegal (in the U.S.). Three, most of all, you hurt yourself by describing your technique and your picks."

Sports betting is different from an arena such as Wall Street, for instance, he said, where stock pickers often have a vested interest in keeping their name and face in the public eye.

"They work for investment banks, they want money," Roxborough said. "Or in poker, you know who the best players are because they're legendary either in cash games or tournaments. It's hard to measure who the best sports bettors are because so many of them have kept such a low profile and been so anonymous.

"Imagine if you had the Baseball Hall of Fame and you had the same amount of managers and owners and officials and publicists in it as you had players. I don't know what the answer is to get around that."

Still, he believes it would be worthwhile to establish a sports betting hall of fame. It could be in Las Vegas, though it's possible a big international gambling operation could pick up the ball and run with it, perhaps creating an online presence, at least as a start.

"I don't see it costing too much money," Roxborough said. "Find someone who wants to sponsor it, get some plaques, maybe a testimonial dinner. It needs a decent sponsor to get credibility."

In this column from September, and one follow-up, we came up with a list of 15 names to consider as candidates for induction. It's not meant to be all-inclusive, but rather a starting point:

http://www.<wbr>sophisticatedmaniac.com/2009/<wbr>09/apt-picks-for-sports-<wbr>betting-hall-of.html

I have a couple of others in mind as well, but here are those listed (the article contains a brief description of each man):

Lem Banker
Sen. Howard Cannon
Bill Dark
Gene Maday
Art Manteris
Bob Martin
Charles McNeil
Mort Olshan
Lee Pete
Sonny Reizner
Frank "Lefty" Rosenthal
Michael "Roxy" Roxborough
Vic Salerno
Jimmy "the Greek" Snyder
Billy Walters
 
Re: Roxy Roxborough's take on a sports betting hall of fame

You are a blessing to the forum world, Mr. Haney. Great read.


Hope you and your family have a great holiday season.
 
TheWinkster

2
Re: Roxy Roxborough's take on a sports betting hall of fame

Jeff Haney said:
Lee Pete
Unless you are in your late 30s/early 40s you have no idea who Lee Pete is. if you know who Lee Pete is you KNOW he belongs

NO ONE and i mean NO ONE RULED the Las Vegas airwaves more than lee did in the 80s. he had a show on every weeknight on KDWN 720 thata ired from 10P-Midnight. i live in So Cal and can't pick up 720 during the day but at night 720 was a blowtorch capable of reaching places no one could dream of it reaching. living in So Cal i get 710 from LA and at times 710 would "drown out" 720 but mostly it didn't and i could hear Lee. ANYONE who was ANYONE associated with Vegas gambling knew Lee was "The Man". He cast an imposing figure but he couldn't be any nicer if he wanted to be. I listened evety night and called many times a week. He had a sidekick Donny Bader - words can't describe how zany Donny is/was. Donny gave out 3 Football picks every Friday. One time Donny got on the run of a lifetime. all plays were given out over the air so he couldn't make up some record or anything but with all picks VERIFIED Donny once hit OVER 40 Picks IN A ROW! You wanna talk about people moving the line - when Donny was on his run he'd give out a pick of, say, USC -3 and within SECOND it was USC -4 because books moved "on air" once he gave out his picks

Lee is not in the best of health these days. he has had ALS for some time now and livimng in Ohio with a friend and the fact he is still living is a shock because he should have died some time ago. his wife died some time ago and the end of her life wasn't so pleasant, either. i know she had at least 1 leg amputated and maybe both and by the time the end came it was more a blessing that a curse.

The Gambler's Book Club might not be around today if not for Lee Pete. he had (then owner) Howard Schwartz on all the time and Lee easily drove tons of people to the GBC. this was before the internet and people would call the GBC and order stuff there ONLY because they heard about it from Lee. Al O'Donnell used to have a book "Point Spread Playbook" that came out in July - before any other Football gambling book (I know - hard to believe but it was the first one) and it was trends and plays and stuff and it was a MUST have book at the time because of NO internet. Lee had Al on all the time when they book came out and i was like everyone else and ordered it because Lee talked it up and Lee did it because he believed in it.

To help people listen to their AM/FM radio there was a product youy placed by the radio to help enhance the signal. It was put out by the "C.C. Crane" company and Lee gave out the info on how to buy it and my guess is that sold like crazy. I bought one so i could hear Lee's show better.

I was actually a guest on his show a few times. One time he made fun of kids who couldn't score 700 on the SAT to be eligible. I had a copy of some SAT questions so one time in vegas i brought it in to ths show he was doing at The Frontier and he put me on and i read some questions to him and he and Donny looked at me like i was speaking Chinese and afterwards he understood why kids couldn't score 700 when they got 400 just for signing their name to the paper

I have nothing but over-the-top fond memories of Lee Pete and Jeff is DEAD ON here - lee is a FIRST BALLOT HOFer if/when this happens. Lee rarely if ever placed a bet but his influence on the Vegas area and Sports Gambling can't be minimized

I am also grateful because thanks to Lee i was put in touch with Dave Cokin - someone I have known since the early 90s and because of Lee and only Lee.

When Lee dies sometime soon it will be the passing of an Icon and a Legacy few have had or ever will have
 
bernardoincr

Re: Roxy Roxborough's take on a sports betting hall of fame

thankls for leaving out jimmy vaccaro. his marketing tactics are disgraceful and so is the integrity of his business
 
coloradobuff

Re: Roxy Roxborough's take on a sports betting hall of fame

should be a HOF for sure for sports bettors..Lefty Rosenthal needs to be a 1st ballot hall of famer for sure.
 
railbird

railbird

Re: Roxy Roxborough's take on a sports betting hall of fame

I dont like hall of fames. too political. look how Tarkanian is getting screwed over.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Re: Roxy Roxborough's take on a sports betting hall of fame

A Hall of Shame could occupy part of the building.
 
Re: Roxy Roxborough's take on a sports betting hall of fame

Mr. Kelly and Mr. Haney. I am in heaven, I do declare.
 
munson15

munson15

Re: Roxy Roxborough's take on a sports betting hall of fame

Ineteresting stuff, but I imagine not many active sports bettors would want to be included, as the article mentioned.
 
Flamingo kid

Flamingo kid

Re: Roxy Roxborough's take on a sports betting hall of fame

Most Guys who are good enough to win, year after year, just want the money and don't want the fame.
 
Jeff Haney

Re: Roxy Roxborough's take on a sports betting hall of fame

Wink,

Good tribute to Lee Pete. He's one of the greats.

I spoke with Lee on the phone briefly a couple of months ago. He has certainly slowed down since his prime, but in some ways he was the same old Lee -- making corny jokes and funny wise-ass remarks throughout the whole conversation. He had me cracking up.
 
Re: Roxy Roxborough's take on a sports betting hall of fame

Jeff,

I always enjoyed reading your stuff in the Sun via the net.

Your articles always had a 'sharp' lean to them yet interesting enough
to catch a tourist's attention...

Lastly kudos for exposing the Harrah's Sportsbooks and their player 'unfriendly'
attitude. That was a story long overdue.
 
