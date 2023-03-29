RUCA's Twenty Questions (Free shot to win $500)

EOG contributor NOWSHESMYRUCA is offering a $500 winner-take-all prize to our sports betting community.



RUCA is a man for all seasons, so in that spirit this free contest combines MLB, NBA and NHL expertise.



Simply answer the 20 questions listed below.



Each correct answer will be worth a single point.



The contestant with the most points will be declared the winner.



Earliest time stamp will serve as the tiebreaker.



Entry deadline is Tuesday, April 18 (Tax Day) at noon Eastern.



1) Name the NL East Division leader at the end of May.



2) Name the NL Central Division leader at the end of May.



3) Name the NL West Division leader at the end of May.



4) Name the AL East Division leader at the end of May.



5) Name the AL Central Division leader at the end of May.



6) Name the AL West Division leader at the end of May.



7) Name one of the two NBA Eastern Conference semifinalists.



8) Name the other NBA Eastern Conference semifinalist.



9) Name the NBA Eastern Conference champion.



10) Name one of the two NBA Western Conference semifinalists.



11) Name the other NBA Western Conference semifinalist.



12) Name the NBA Western Conference champion.



13) Name the NBA champion.



14) Name one of the two NHL Eastern Conference semifinalists.



15) Name the other NHL Eastern Conference semifinalist.



16) Name the NHL Eastern Conference champion.



17) Name one of the two NHL Western Conference semifinalists.



18) Name the other NHL Western Conference semifinalist.



19) Name the NHL Western Conference champion,



20) Name the NHL champion.



Good luck.