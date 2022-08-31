Sad news @ Dink

Mr. Pink
EOG Veteran
From Ira Mendel on Twitter
I knew this day was coming but I was hoping it might be a bit longer. My dear friend of 52+ years Alan Denkenson @dinkinc passed away after midnight. He tried his best to recover from cancer, but it was not working out. Alan was 69. May he RIP and have Hazel by his side.
