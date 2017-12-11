Sagarin ratings

John Kelly
Born Gambler
Staff member
Can anyone explain the difference between Jeff Sagarin's Predictor methodology and his Golden Mean methodology?
Or does Sagarin claim proprietary rights when explaining his model?
Interesting to note: Sagarin's relatively-new addition to his USA Today-published rankings is his RECENT category which produced the same four teams as the College Football Playoff Selection Committee.
