Re: Sagarin ratings



A couple of quick thoughts about the CFP semifinal round:



A bet on Georgia and a bet on Alabama feel similar.



Not only do you get a Southeastern Conference rep but you also get the superior defensive squad in the games.



While Clemson (Kelly Bryant) and Oklahoma (Baker Mayfield) feature a more dangerous threat at quarterback, the two SEC teams statistically are more complete.



The betting markets also point to the SEC squads despite their lower rankings (Georgia #3 and Alabama #4).



Additionally, in the four games lost by the top four teams, Georgia stylishly avenged its only loss of the season to Auburn while Alabama lost on the road against Auburn in a bitter rivalry game.



Unfortunately for Clemson and Oklahoma, their losses to Syracuse and Iowa State respectively are head-scratchers.



Clemson blew as a 24-point choice while Oklahoma closed a 31-point favorite.