Had a friend who played at St. Peter's in the 1970's.



Sixth-man type before breaking into the starting lineup.



It was a time when 6-2 hustling guards had a place in the game and in the lane.



His name was Walt Burch.



Met him at SportsPhone in Chicago.



He came from the New York office.



Good friends with John Martin who rose to an executive position at ESPN.



Burch was talented on the basketball court and in the broadcast booth.



Burch sometime in the late 1980s was a sports anchor for KNX Radio in Los Angeles providing sports reports at 15 and 45 past the hour.



I've lost touch with him, but I'm sure he's delighted at the success of his alma mater.



Saint Peter's has one of the lowest basketball budgets among all 358 Division I schools.