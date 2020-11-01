$$$$$ Saints -4 $$$$$ 2nd half

Let's be serious for a second. The Chicago Bears are a 2-5 team disguised as a 5-2 one. They are pathetic on offense. Their coach is pathetic. And their defense is....overrated.



The Saints have allowed the Bears to stay in this game let alone be ahead at the half. It doesn't matter that the Saints have a single playmaker on offense aside from Brees (the Bears have no ability to stop Kamara). It doesn't matter that all of the Saints WRs have a combined 100ish or so games played among them. New Orleans' drive to score at the half demonstrated two things. First, how overrated the Bears defense is. Second, and arguably as important, is how dumb Matt Nagy is. Nagy calls a timeout on 3rd and 13 with under a minute to go and the Saints with the ball at their own 40. Did he honestly think that Nick Foles was going to lead a 30-45 second drive to score points starting from his 10 yard line? That is what he was thinking...and it cost them.



The moment he called that timeout, the Bears went prevent on their coverage and here we are.



Here are two things that I know:



1. Nick Foles is not a starter. He is the equivalent 6th man type player in the NBA. He's pathetic in leading an offense.

2. The Bears are not oging to score to open the 2nd half. When this happens, the Saints should open the flood gates on both ends.



Between Kamara and a big ST play from Harris, no chance the Bears have no chance to hang with the Saints.