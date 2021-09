boston massacre said: a huge break on a roughing the passer call against (I think) Sugar Bear Hamilton,



Flag Thrown By Referee Ben Dreith.



Total Phantom Call.



Hamilton's Hand Never Touched Stabler's Helmut.



Dreith a Colorado West Coast Guy.



I was a HUGE 70’s Raiders fan (pre-Woke/BLM), & Ithought the same thing when I saw the replay.A forgotten aspect of that game is that the Patriots had the ball, 3rd down, 4-5 minutes left, Grogan threw to Russ Francis, and Raider defender Phil Villipiano committed the most flagrant face guarding penalty in the history of the NFL. I buried my head in my hands, waiting for the flag...that never came! I was pleasantly shocked. Francis went into an understandable tirade. HUGE play.Also, Sugar Bear got an additional penalty for his tirade, moving ball to the 2 yard line.I justified it as karma, makeup for a lot of anti-Raider calls from past years.But yeah, not one but TWO crucial,devastatingbotched calls near the end.And I loved it