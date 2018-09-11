Sam I am

railbird said:
I took jets +500 after pick 6, mad at myself for not taking jets in westgate
Couldn't let yourself pick a" scummy liberal New York team and their Black coach and Black defensive coordinator and nine black assistants.' Even though they were playing against an overhyped under qualified fat ass backward hat wearing Maga touting Patricia.
 
John Kelly

Not many Westgate contestants selected the Jets.

Jets had the third-fewest "votes" ahead of the Eagles and Bills.
 
Biff41

The game was pretty unusual. Jets defensive players actually had some pride in their performance.
 
Biff41

Viejo Dinosaur said:
The only QB from USC to have a ring is Brad Johnson but he did not play.....
You don't mean Brad Dourif.......he's coaching Raider Nation now.
 
