Same Ol' Lions...

So glad I gave away my tickets and didn't waste my time watching that crap. I watched the opening series on TV, and turned it off after that. This game exposes the Lions as to not having depth, and if Stafford ever gets injured, they do not really have a viable backup QB. I really hate this team, the coaching staff, management and ownership. In an era where the NFL is designed to allow teams to go from worst to super bowl winners, the Lions never seem to rise up. Patricia has to be the worst coach the Lions have had since any coach in the Millen years. I'm sure players just love Patricia referring to his own team as the Detroit Patriots. I'm tired of hearing about the Patriot's way.When I was in LV, I bet under 6.5 season wins for the Lions.This was from the local beat writer: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/s...ng-31-3-loss-new-england-patriots/1953966001/