Same Ol' Lions...

More Lion Lunacy:

"While the Lions held most of their starters out of action Thursday, one who played was cornerback Darius Slay. I know Slay got a late start to camp when the team placed him on the non-football injury list after he skipped offseason workouts, but it was still ridiculous to use him in the game.

Slay played six snaps and didn’t have a pass thrown his way. The risk wasn’t worth the reward, which was nothing, and it smelled of sending the two-time Pro Bowler a message."
 
Name a single Lions coach in Modern Family times whose reputation increased. I guess Wayneo. Same with quarterbacks. Stafford is the clear #1.

When those 2 are your best, you got problems. OMG does this mean more blind timing throws that will be easily anticipated and pick sixed? Take the fucking sacks of shit. Stop giving the defense easy picks.
 
So glad I gave away my tickets and didn't waste my time watching that crap. I watched the opening series on TV, and turned it off after that. This game exposes the Lions as to not having depth, and if Stafford ever gets injured, they do not really have a viable backup QB. I really hate this team, the coaching staff, management and ownership. In an era where the NFL is designed to allow teams to go from worst to super bowl winners, the Lions never seem to rise up. Patricia has to be the worst coach the Lions have had since any coach in the Millen years. I'm sure players just love Patricia referring to his own team as the Detroit Patriots. I'm tired of hearing about the Patriot's way.

When I was in LV, I bet under 6.5 season wins for the Lions.

This was from the local beat writer: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/s...ng-31-3-loss-new-england-patriots/1953966001/
 
The ironic part is if you cut and paste Stafford onto the Sanders and Sims teams, Lions become Super Show contenders. Massive improvement over Danielson, Hipple and Scott Mitchell. Stafford has had zero help with the running game. Can't blame him entirely. He's had to do it all by hisself. The Lions are a Kindergarten Cop franchise.
 
Why is Det -2.5 @ Ariz week 1? Opened at P. P sounds about right, and if Kyler keeps impressing in pe season, Ariz might open up slight favorite when lines are updated prior to week 1.
 
They are a fraudulent 2-0-1 team. Their players were gassed in the 4th QTR / OT of AZ, played against an injured LAC team, and an injured Philly team. Both those games could have went against them too.

You may see the "real" Lions vs. KC next Sunday.
 
I'm more interested in the GB game after KC.

NE and KC afc championship game is for all the marbles. We might as well fast forward to that. NFC is wide open.
 
KC should destroy them. Lions living off turnovers so far, don't see the Chiefs falling into that trap. I'm all over the 6.5 already, seems almost certain once people start talking about how lucky the Lions have been they will get bet up to at least 7, if not past it.
 
KC is at Detroit with the line having dropped to 6. So if the game were in KC it would be about -13? Would you still like KC then?
 
sort of.

Mahomes vs Stafford.

Stafford will run out of bullets before Mahomes will.

Lions are a few lucky plays away from being 0-3 ( or 0-2-1)
 
Even though he has lost, Stafford is what you want in a NFL QB...

He will have to put up a lot of bullets to compete with Mahomes. Impossible? No.
 
SlipperyPete said:
Lions are a few lucky plays away from being 0-3 ( or 0-2-1)
Lucky plays?

BTW, are turnovers mostly a matter of luck or skill? How much do they impact SU & ATS results?

On Sunday i noticed the Lions recovered two fumbles in excellent field position, one very deep in Philly's half, (which they turned into only 6 points), & returned a punt for a TD. Was that all luck?
 
X-Files said:
Lucky plays?

BTW, are turnovers mostly a matter of luck or skill? How much do they impact SU & ATS results?

On Sunday i noticed the Lions recovered two fumbles in excellent field position, one very deep in Philly's half, (which they turned into only 6 points), & returned a punt for a TD. Was that all luck?
Turnovers are random to a great degree. There is some skill to interceptions, but almost zero predictability to fumbles. When you get a fumble inside the 1 and win the game by 3, that's pure luck.
 
X-Files said:
KC is at Detroit with the line having dropped to 6. So if the game were in KC it would be about -13? Would you still like KC then?
If I had to pick a side I'd lay 13 for the Chiefs at home. I think the correct line here is KC -8. Surprised at the early move to Lions will have to admit. The public is going to be 90% on the Chiefs.
 
WildBill said:
Turnovers are random to a great degree. There is some skill to interceptions, but almost zero predictability to fumbles. When you get a fumble inside the 1 and win the game by 3, that's pure luck.
jimmy johnson when coaching dallas once said playmakers force fumbles. I agree with you the guy who picks it up is the lucky one.
 
X-Files said:
Lucky plays?

BTW, are turnovers mostly a matter of luck or skill? How much do they impact SU & ATS results?

On Sunday i noticed the Lions recovered two fumbles in excellent field position, one very deep in Philly's half, (which they turned into only 6 points), & returned a punt for a TD. Was that all luck?
A bit of both, some turnovers are caused by the defense, some aren't
 
IWishIWasAPro said:
Even though he has lost, Stafford is what you want in a NFL QB...

He will have to put up a lot of bullets to compete with Mahomes. Impossible? No.
Can't figure Stafford out, I think he's a good QB, but then there are times when I'm unsure, I wonder what type of career he would have had if he had better coaching, or if he played for a better franchise
 
Six field goals and two touchdowns so far tonight in Green Bay.

Current score: Lions 19 Packers 13 with 12 minutes left in the fourth quarter.
 
When you got the ref’s on your side, GB WILL WIN FOR ALL ML GB BETS!! Thank the ref’S
 
Nah same ol Lions indeed.

Yeah the Pack def got a huugge assist from the refs on the last drive, but they are much better than the Lions
 
Everyone in Detroit knew somehow some way the Lions would blow this. Cant blame the refs. But you can blame coaching, and the fact they settle for FG's instead of TD's. Same outcome with KC. On a side note, I saw Stafford's wife not long ago at the market i go to during lunch. Her car was easy to spot. There was only one Rolls Royce Cullinan SUV parked in the lot, retails for $450,000. I figured that was hers, lol.
 
mrbowling300 said:
Everyone in Detroit knew somehow some way the Lions would blow this. Cant blame the refs. But you can blame coaching, and the fact they settle for FG's instead of TD's. Same outcome with KC. On a side note, I saw Stafford's wife not long ago at the market i go to during lunch. Her car was easy to spot. There was only one Rolls Royce Cullinan SUV parked in the lot, retails for $450,000. I figured that was hers, lol.
Your young TE dropped a sure fire TD in the end zone....
 
mrbowling300 said:
Everyone in Detroit knew somehow some way the Lions would blow this. Cant blame the refs. But you can blame coaching, and the fact they settle for FG's instead of TD's. Same outcome with KC. On a side note, I saw Stafford's wife not long ago at the market i go to during lunch. Her car was easy to spot. There was only one Rolls Royce Cullinan SUV parked in the lot, retails for $450,000. I figured that was hers, lol.
Papa Joe’s?
 
I don't care what anybody says. If you drafted a QB, you would be content and happy with what Stafford has done especially given he was provided no run game with most of his career.

I know results matter but the guy will go down in NFL history as a success in my book.
 
Stafford is a choker.

Always has been, always will be.

He is a good thrower, not a good qb.

He will not make a good team great, unlike the top qbs. He needs to be on a stacked team to be really good.
Not that easy to achieve when the qb makes as much as he does.

His results speak for him. ( he has been in the league for like 10 years now)
 
Depends on who we are comparing him too. Rodgers Brady Brees are in a category of their own. I'm not saying he is as successful as them.
 
Stafford has never had one signature win in his 11 years with the Lions. 6 possessions in the 2nd half led to 3 punts and 3 FG's. This is a game that Russel Wilson or Tom Brady wins. This is a game Matt Stafford and the Lions lose. That is the culture around here. Starts w/ ownership and then management and then on field coaching. The same symptoms appear each game. Against KC, settled for FG's, blown coverage on 4th and 8 gives Mahomes a big gain, and KC wins. They can never put away teams, ever. Happened in AZ, Almost happened in Philly. Beat LAC who shot themselves in their own foot that game. They are not good enough to win, just good enough to compete.
 
