Same Ol' Lions...

Lions are a few lucky plays away from being 0-3 ( or 0-2-1)
Lucky plays?
BTW, are turnovers mostly a matter of luck or skill? How much do they impact SU & ATS results?
On Sunday i noticed the Lions recovered two fumbles in excellent field position, one very deep in Philly's half, (which they turned into only 6 points), & returned a punt for a TD. Was that all luck?
KC is at Detroit with the line having dropped to 6. So if the game were in KC it would be about -13? Would you still like KC then?
Turnovers are random to a great degree. There is some skill to interceptions, but almost zero predictability to fumbles. When you get a fumble inside the 1 and win the game by 3, that's pure luck.
Even though he has lost, Stafford is what you want in a NFL QB...
He will have to put up a lot of bullets to compete with Mahomes. Impossible? No.
Everyone in Detroit knew somehow some way the Lions would blow this. Cant blame the refs. But you can blame coaching, and the fact they settle for FG's instead of TD's. Same outcome with KC. On a side note, I saw Stafford's wife not long ago at the market i go to during lunch. Her car was easy to spot. There was only one Rolls Royce Cullinan SUV parked in the lot, retails for $450,000. I figured that was hers, lol.
I’m thinking more like Andy Dalton. Stafford did look good Monday night, but he also has a lot of Cutleresque moments.I put him in the Ryan Rivers category. He deserves that.