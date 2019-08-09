Same Ol' Lions...

Stafford has never had one signature win in his 11 years with the Lions. 6 possessions in the 2nd half led to 3 punts and 3 FG's. This is a game that Russel Wilson or Tom Brady wins. This is a game Matt Stafford and the Lions lose. That is the culture around here. Starts w/ ownership and then management and then on field coaching. The same symptoms appear each game. Against KC, settled for FG's, blown coverage on 4th and 8 gives Mahomes a big gain, and KC wins. They can never put away teams, ever. Happened in AZ, Almost happened in Philly. Beat LAC who shot themselves in their own foot that game. They are not good enough to win, just good enough to compete.