San Francisco Giants 2016

The Giants did not make the post season in 2015. I must have read or heard the Giants were going to with the World Series in 2016 over a thousand times, because it is an even year. Well, thank god this didn't happen. Could anyone please answer the following questions? Prior to the 2016 season, what was the over/under on season wins, odds to win the pennant, and odds to win the World Series for the Giants?

I would assume sports books in Nevada and especially Northern Nevada did really well with the Giants this year, for they did not go far in the post season. From every Giants fans and bandwagon fans I talked to, told me that the Giants were a sure thing to win the World Series.