Saratoga 2020

Today is Opening Day of the 40-day summer meet.



First post for the 10-race card is set for 1:10 p.m. ET.



It is the 152nd season at Saratoga Race Course.



No spectators unless you own a horse entered to run.



Fans are locked out but jockeys are locked in.



No jock will be allowed to return to Saratoga if they travel out of town during the meet and no out-of-town riders will be allowed to invade.



Over the past week, Florent Geroux, Victor Espinoza, Luis Saez and Martin Garcia have tested positive for COVID-19.