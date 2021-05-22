SATURDAY FIRST 5 INNINGS PLAY (YTD 2-1)

Boston/Philadelphia over 4.5 -120:

Last night at Citizen's Bank Ballpark, Boston (28-18) kept their slim grip on first place over the Yankees and Rays by taking game 1 of this 3 game series by punishing the Phillies 11-3. JD Martinez went 3 for 4, Alex Verdugo went 3 for 3 each scoring 2 runs, while Christian Vasquez and Rafael Devers each had 2 hits and 3 RBI in the rout. Devers clubbed his 12th HR of the season and Xander Bogaerts went 2 for 5 with 2 RBI. That was more than enough offense for Martin Perez (2-2 3.55), who limited the Phils to just 3 runs on 5 hits over 6 with just one walk and 7 punchouts. The Bosox broke open a 2-2 tie scoring 3 more times off of Aaron Nola (3-4 3.94) who allowed 4 earned on 7 hits over 5 despite only one walk and 9 strikeouts. The Phillies relief wasn't much of such giving up 4 earned on 6 hits over the final 4 frames. Philly's offense has suddenly gone silent as Jean Segura was one of the lone exceptions going 3 for 4 with 3 RBI and 2 runs scored including his 3rd HR. Tonight in a nationally televised game 3 by FOX, Nathan Eovaldi goes up against Spencer Howard.



Howard (0-0 8.31) was recalled as expected ahead of his scheduled start Saturday against the Red Sox. The Phillies intended to bring Howard along slowly this season but will call on him after he'd thrown just nine innings for Triple-A level, as they haven't gotten nearly enough from their other back-end starters. Tonight, he faces one of the most potent lineups and offenses in the league against the Red Sox, whom while batting a team tepid .267 are averaging a majors leading 5.3 runs per contest while second in the Al with 61 HR. Martinez (.335 12 37 )and Devers (.281 12 37) each lead the Sox in HR and RBI. They're both tied for second in HR and for fourth in RBI with Bogaerts (.345 9 28) tops in the AL with 58 hits. Verdugo (.299 6 20) brings in a 4 game hitting streak (.471) and has hit safely in 6 pf his last 8 games. With a dangerous Boston offense coming into one of the NL's most hitter friendly ballparks, it could be a tough order for Spencer, one of the Phillies spot starters, to contain Boston's balance in the lineup.



Eovaldi (4-2 4.50) has pitched fairly decent given the benefit of run support in his starts. With Philadelphia struggling to stay afloat at below .500, Eovaldi will look to snap a short slump over his last 3 starts, where he's allowed 11 ER over his last 15.3 IP (6.48) looking to win his first decision since 4/30. the Phillies collectively are batting just .237 overall scoring just a shade over 4 runs per contest. Rhys Hoskins (.254 8 23) is first on the Phils in HR and second in RBI to Alec Bohm (.225 4 24) who has 2 hits and an RBI in yesterday's loss. Hoskins is hitting .375 over his last 9 games but with only 3 RBI to show for it. Bryce Harper (.285 7 13) has heard the catcalls as of late mired in a 4 for 22 slide (.182) over the last week. Segura (.327 3 11) is far and away the team lead in batting despite playing in just 30 games and fighting a quadriceps injury most of the season. Like Harper, Segura was just 4 for his last 22 before last night's 3 for 4. Didi Gregorious (.229 4 22) is also off to a slow first quarter of the season and was placed on the 10 day IL with a right elbow impingement.



We get a fairly high price this evening in Philly, as Boston looks to continue to do damage early and often. With the Phillies lineup sporting relatively quiet bats as of recent, the injuries and early underachieving had contributed to their overall misfortune, though against Eovaldi breaking the string may be a nice place to start. The ball could very well be carrying nicely again in one of the few NL Nintendo Parks on a hot nad humid Saturday evening, which saw temps soar into the low 90's this afternoon. Spencer will look to pitch a couple of quality innings against a beastly Bosox lineup, while Eovaldi will look to avoid getting himself into trouble and hoping to put one back on the left side catching the Phillies at far from their best lately.



