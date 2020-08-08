Saturday NHL - where losing = winning

TYVM Morgan William!!!
Saturday Vegas/Colorado play

The team that wins the game might actually regret it.

The team that wins gets the #1 seed. And plays the Blackhawks
The team that loses gets the #2 seed. And plays the Coyotes

Am I the only one who thinks the team that wins the game actually loses, overall and the team that loses the game actually wins, overall?

I realize the Avs/Knights are not as brain dead as the Oilers and Preds but still.............who would you rather play in the playoffs? Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews or whoever the Coyotes have?

Think the Golden Showers realize losing means winning and the Avs win the game..........and might regret doing so
 
The concern is more about the round after, although uncertainty there too. You probably prefer to play the Stars over the Blues, should those teams make it through their matchups. And who knows, the Blues could tank tomorrow and end up fourth. Thats why the best thing for these teams is to take it easy, don't get hurt and work on getting back up to full speed. If that means a win so be it, but there is no real edge.
 
If I was Colorado I wouldnt want to go up against Chicago. I would rather face Arizona. winky is right.

They are still a little ahead of schedule Colorado is. Experience can certainly play a huge role. I think both teams in this game know this too.
 
IWishIWasAPro said:
If I was Colorado I wouldnt want to go up against Chicago. I would rather face Arizona. winky is right.

They are still a little ahead of schedule Colorado is. Experience can certainly play a huge role. I think both teams in this game know this too.
How are they ahead of schedule? Windows don't last that long in the NHL, the window is now for the Avs and Knights.
 
IWishIWasAPro said:
They werent supposed to be this good so soon. Some of their guys are so young still which means they will be a powerhouse for the next 5 years at least.
Really, how young are they? Two young defenders and the rest of the key players are past their rookie contracts. Most guys didn't even come up in their system. If they were supposed to wait until it's their time they will start losing guys to the cap.
 
Young enough to get got by the Blackhawks and their experience. I just know they are ahead of schedule with their expectations and front office know this. Its good regardless because they will do serious damage in the next 5 years.
 
IWishIWasAPro said:
Young enough to get got by the Blackhawks and their experience. I just know they are ahead of schedule with their expectations and front office know this. Its good regardless because they will do serious damage in the next 5 years.
You obviously don't watch this team enough or know what expectations they came into this season with. Last year was "too early" and they almost got to the conference finals despite it. Made some signings and trades past offseason that left no doubt they were thinking Cup or bust this year. They probably would have had the #1 record if they didn't have so many injuries over the course of the season, but that's pretty irrelevant in the big picture. There will be no "good season" comments if they don't at least get to the Finals, that's pretty much where they are right now.
 
If these two teams play later on its just going to be a matter of who gets more bounces to go their way. They have different strengths and weaknesses, but there is just nothing between them to make you say one should beat the other in a series.
 
WildBill said:
If these two teams play later on its just going to be a matter of who gets more bounces to go their way. They have different strengths and weaknesses, but there is just nothing between them to make you say one should beat the other in a series.
Odds are very strong they will NOT meet in the WCF. Maybe Computer Bob can look it up but I don't recall having the T2 seeds of the Conf meeting in the Conf Finals very often. Knowing how crazy things are this season I put the odds of a Vegas/Colorado WCF at maybe 10%. If that.
 
winkyduck said:
Odds are very strong they will NOT meet in the WCF. Maybe Computer Bob can look it up but I don't recall having the T2 seeds of the Conf meeting in the Conf Finals very often. Knowing how crazy things are this season I put the odds of a Vegas/Colorado WCF at maybe 10%. If that.
Its fairly rare, but we'll see what happens with the real start to the playoffs. A lot of teams just don't look ready and focused yet. Might come soon, but might not come at all. These top two have been ready to go since their exhibition game. Both are enjoying the fact that they were not healthy going into the lockdown but are close to full health now except for Pacioretty.
 
