Saturday NHL - where losing = winning

IWishIWasAPro said: Young enough to get got by the Blackhawks and their experience. I just know they are ahead of schedule with their expectations and front office know this. Its good regardless because they will do serious damage in the next 5 years. Click to expand...

You obviously don't watch this team enough or know what expectations they came into this season with. Last year was "too early" and they almost got to the conference finals despite it. Made some signings and trades past offseason that left no doubt they were thinking Cup or bust this year. They probably would have had the #1 record if they didn't have so many injuries over the course of the season, but that's pretty irrelevant in the big picture. There will be no "good season" comments if they don't at least get to the Finals, that's pretty much where they are right now.