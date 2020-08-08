Saturday NHL - where losing = winning

Saturday Vegas/Colorado play
The team that wins the game might actually regret it.
The team that wins gets the #1 seed. And plays the Blackhawks
The team that loses gets the #2 seed. And plays the Coyotes
Am I the only one who thinks the team that wins the game actually loses, overall and the team that loses the game actually wins, overall?
I realize the Avs/Knights are not as brain dead as the Oilers and Preds but still.............who would you rather play in the playoffs? Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews or whoever the Coyotes have?
Think the Golden Showers realize losing means winning and the Avs win the game..........and might regret doing so
