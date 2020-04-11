Saturday Oaklawn

Something in the past performances of Blackberry Wine (4th race) I've never seen before. On November 30, Blackberry Wine won a Maiden race at Churchill by nearly 6 lengths going away. Following a 3rd on the turf vs FG NW1X, Blackberry Wine returned to the dirt for a NW1X at Fair Grounds, which he won. At some point after that, it was determined the horse had post race positives in not only the Churchill Maiden win, but the Fair Grounds NW1X win as well. So the purses were re distributed for both races, and Blackberry Wine went from a NW1X winner to a Maiden again. He then shipped up north to Oaklawn for an $87k Maiden purse, which he won easily by 13 lengths.