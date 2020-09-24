Saturday video....an underdog with some bite

Entertaining video.

One Friday night, Joe's kid flew to Las Vegas on an airline with no Wi-Fi.

Joe bought the ticket for his son.

JJ then blamed his subpar results on a college football Saturday on his father.

Why?

Because without Wi-Fi, JJ could not study the games on the flight to Vegas.

Haha.
 
