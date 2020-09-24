Saturday video....an underdog with some bite

THE FACTSMAN
EOG Addicted
i bet this game pretty hard
watch the video its funny..............and follow my son JJ on runpurebets.com
TEAMED UP WITH DRAFT KINGS............to make a nice sports site............not a forum
this saturday's video
Virginia vs Duke | College Football Free Pick 9/26/20
watch the video its funny..............and follow my son JJ on runpurebets.com
TEAMED UP WITH DRAFT KINGS............to make a nice sports site............not a forum
this saturday's video
Virginia vs Duke | College Football Free Pick 9/26/20