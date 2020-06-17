Say goodbye to Aunt Jemima

The Aunt Jemima brand of syrup and pancake mix will get a new name and image, Quaker Oats announced Wednesday, saying the company recognizes that "Aunt Jemima's origins are based on a racial stereotype."The 130-year-old brand features a Black woman named Aunt Jemima, who was originally dressed as a minstrel character. Her image has changed over time, but Quaker said removing the image and name is part of an effort by the company "to make progress toward racial equality.