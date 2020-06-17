Say goodbye to Aunt Jemima

mrbowling300
EOG Dedicated
BREAKING: Quaker Oats is removing the name and image of Aunt Jemima from the brand in effort 'to make progress toward racial equality'
The Aunt Jemima brand of syrup and pancake mix will get a new name and image, Quaker Oats announced Wednesday, saying the company recognizes that "Aunt Jemima's origins are based on a racial stereotype."
The 130-year-old brand features a Black woman named Aunt Jemima, who was originally dressed as a minstrel character. Her image has changed over time, but Quaker said removing the image and name is part of an effort by the company "to make progress toward racial equality.
