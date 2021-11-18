Screw same-game parlays

WildBill

WildBill

2
Getting so annoyed that half the promos anymore are for bullshit rip off SGPs. All these books with their promos acting like this should be a "feature" that they offer when they are really a joke. Most shamelessly hide the odds of them, but when a book does show them its insanity. Wynn right now if you want to include NE -3.5 is -170/+120. WTF??? How about NE -10.5 is +125/-180. Yet these clown operators during their earnings calls say SGPs will revolutionize sports betting in the US and are expected to drive massive profits. Do yourselves a favor, buy lottery tickets instead is the message I have for them.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

The newbies must be getting fleeced at an unbelievable rate.

States don't need to fund problem gambling, they need to fight unscrupulous operators.
 
Rockfish

Newbies need to educate themselves. if i pay more for an identical item that you buy, well then shame on me.
Many don't care what they pay for a computer or a teaser or a parlay. i would love to take their action that is for sure.
 
