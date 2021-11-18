Screw same-game parlays

Getting so annoyed that half the promos anymore are for bullshit rip off SGPs. All these books with their promos acting like this should be a "feature" that they offer when they are really a joke. Most shamelessly hide the odds of them, but when a book does show them its insanity. Wynn right now if you want to include NE -3.5 is -170/+120. WTF??? How about NE -10.5 is +125/-180. Yet these clown operators during their earnings calls say SGPs will revolutionize sports betting in the US and are expected to drive massive profits. Do yourselves a favor, buy lottery tickets instead is the message I have for them.