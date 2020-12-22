Sean McVay

Sorry not impressed anymore...too many predictable calls at the goal line. Too many stupid plays like

the fade to Everett on 4th and 3 versus the Jets. The Rams had only two pass attempts over 20 yards

versus the Jets and they were the last two plays of the game.



Look at this team's pattern. Two wins then get dominated every third game. No consistency for

a guy who is supposed to be a young offensive guru. The play calling now is not to lose. A far

cry from the SB year.