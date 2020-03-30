Seoul Korea Population

The funny part about it was, before getting the population wrong, he said no one knows more about South Korea than me, then proceeds to get it wrong, fucking clown
 
Whoson1st said:
To make it Triple funny; Google shows the population of New York City to be 18 million plus...
He knows NYC too right... LOL
Tomorrow a reporter will point out his mistakes, he'll then berate that reporter, claim it's fake news and he never said it, and I'll spend 3 hours arguing with Raiders about it
 
My basic premise about this man is that he lies and has "zero" respect for the truth. This is nothing new about him and helped him amass a fortune more than even the amount he inherited. To his credit , he is a master salesman. The one thing he fears is to have his tax records exposed to the public. The US Supreme Court (from the last news article I read) was to rule on this in either June or July before they recess... I personally don't care. And before I get labeled a far lefty, I think Mike Pence is a more than honest guy and that's all I ask.
 
