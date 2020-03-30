Seoul Korea Population

My basic premise about this man is that he lies and has "zero" respect for the truth. This is nothing new about him and helped him amass a fortune more than even the amount he inherited. To his credit , he is a master salesman. The one thing he fears is to have his tax records exposed to the public. The US Supreme Court (from the last news article I read) was to rule on this in either June or July before they recess... I personally don't care. And before I get labeled a far lefty, I think Mike Pence is a more than honest guy and that's all I ask.