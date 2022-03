Final score: New Mexico State 70 Connecticut 63.



I played the 'dog in this game.



Listened to a Joe Lunardi video after I placed my wager.



Felt certain after hearing Lunardi make a case for "UConn to win the game" that NMSU was the right side.



It's called seeing the error in another person's ways or instructive error.



The Aggies are rarely given respect from the national voices.



Teddy Allen finished with 37.