Seth Smalls kick

22 The Lord spoke to Moses, saying, 23 “Speak to Aaron and his sons, saying, Thus z you shall bless the people of Israel: you shall say to them,24 The Lord a bless you and b keep you;25 the Lord c make his face to shine upon you and be gracious to you;26 the Lord d lift up his countenance 3 upon you and give you peace.27 e “So shall they put my name upon the people of Israel, and I will bless them.”