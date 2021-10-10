Seth Smalls kick

railbird
22 The Lord spoke to Moses, saying, 23 “Speak to Aaron and his sons, saying, Thus zyou shall bless the people of Israel: you shall say to them,
24 The Lord abless you and bkeep you;
25 the Lord cmake his face to shine upon you and be gracious to you;
26 the Lord dlift up his countenance3 upon you and give you peace.
27 e“So shall they put my name upon the people of Israel, and I will bless them.”
