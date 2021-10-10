Seth Smalls kick

EOG Master
22 The Lord spoke to Moses, saying, 23 “Speak to Aaron and his sons, saying, Thus zyou shall bless the people of Israel: you shall say to them,

24 The Lord abless you and bkeep you;

25 the Lord cmake his face to shine upon you and be gracious to you;

26 the Lord dlift up his countenance3 upon you and give you peace.

27 e“So shall they put my name upon the people of Israel, and I will bless them.”
 
EOG Master
That was a radical duck hook, and it got pushed back thru the uprights, i have never seen a ball behave like that.
 
