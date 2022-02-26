Seven minutes for an out-of-bounds review?

jimmythegreek

jimmythegreek

Video review should not take a fraction of that long. The referee made the right call because Lebron's right foot hit the floor before saving it to Covington, whom which the original call was last off of.

After all that, the refs said it's LA ball.
How about pointing in a specific direction? Much less saying which LA they're talking about?

Am I fortunate I bet LA tonight.
 
winkyduck

winkyduck

I hear so much about how NBA refs are the best out there

BULLSHIT!

They are some of the worst. There needs to be a 2-minute limit. If the call is not overturned in 2 minutes - call stands.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

winkyduck said:
I hear so much about how NBA refs are the best out there

BULLSHIT!

They are some of the worst. There needs to be a 2-minute limit. If the call is not overturned in 2 minutes - call stands.
Two minutes is too long.

Love the tennis replay system.

Everyone sees the replay on the big screen and we move on.

I'm all for getting the call right, but the flow or rhythm of the game is paying the price.

Radical idea: How about using replay only in the second half or better yet, only in the fourth quarter when an obvious blown call is more likely to determine the winner of the game?

If a referee's mistake takes place early in a game, teams still have plenty of time to recover.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

The NFL this past season used "expedited replay" and it seemed to work.

Researching now the expedited process.
 
