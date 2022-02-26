Seven minutes for an out-of-bounds review?

winkyduck said: I hear so much about how NBA refs are the best out there



BULLSHIT!



They are some of the worst. There needs to be a 2-minute limit. If the call is not overturned in 2 minutes - call stands. Click to expand...

Two minutes is too long.Love the tennis replay system.Everyone sees the replay on the big screen and we move on.I'm all for getting the call right, but the flow or rhythm of the game is paying the price.Radical idea: How about using replay only in the second half or better yet, only in the fourth quarter when an obvious blown call is more likely to determine the winner of the game?If a referee's mistake takes place early in a game, teams still have plenty of time to recover.