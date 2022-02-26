Seven minutes for an out-of-bounds review?

jimmythegreek
The opening odds start here
Video review should not take a fraction of that long. The referee made the right call because Lebron's right foot hit the floor before saving it to Covington, whom which the original call was last off of.
After all that, the refs said it's LA ball.
How about pointing in a specific direction? Much less saying which LA they're talking about?
Am I fortunate I bet LA tonight.
