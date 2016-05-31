Shark attack in Newport Beach

I remember in Jaws they said it was a boating accident at first
:doh1
Shark paranoia is one of the most overblown dangers that there is in todays world.
your numbers are way offhttps://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shark_attackWasn't necessarily a shark. They're talking possible sea lion but I guess that sounds
better to tourists etc than a shark. Glad the woman is alright.
Shark paranoia is one of the most overblown dangers that there is in todays world.
In the US waters there is a death by shark about once every two years. You are 74 times
more likely to die from lightning in your lifetime than by a shark attack and globally an
average of just 5 people die each year from shark attacks. It's just about the most unlikely
way for you to die, even if you go in the water daily. You're much more likely to die
from drowning in a swimming pool and definitely many times more likely to die from a jellyfish
sting. Jellyfish kill dozens (possibly hundreds) each year.
It's a fairly common tactic of surfers to claim sharks in the water to keep others away from
their prime surfing spots. All that being said, I always have shark in the back of my mind when
I go out in the ocean. It's somehow an unavoidable preoccupation.
All this just goes to prove that JAWS was the most effective movie in cinema history as far
as altering the publics perception and inducing fear.
Doesn't matter what source you use. They all illustrate how rare a fatal shark attack
is, or any attack is for that matter.
In 2015 there were 98 attacks world-wide. Sounds like not all that much but that's
the highest number on record for a single year and 14 of those are when they did
damage to a boat and not a human. Those 98 broke the previous record of
88 from the year 2000. Somewhere in the world a shark interacts (bites but
very rarely kills) with a human or their vessel a little more than once a week.
More people die EACH DAY from drowning in the US than have died by shark attacks
in the US the last 20 years.
In the record year of 2015 there were 6 deaths world-wide. You'd be hard-pressed to name
another cause of death that was less likely.
Cows kill approx 20 people each year in the US. Sharks avg around 1 death per year in the US.
The odds of a human dying by shark attack are 1 in 3,700,000.
For every human that a shark kills, humans will kill 2,000,000 sharks.
You're at far greater risk just walking down your stairs.
Quoting shark statistics is not analytics. When someone tells you that 5 people
a year die from sharks worldwide, explain how you spin that to where a shark killing
you is something that is all of a sudden a great threat.
Five people a year die from shark attacks. Even if they're all surfers (and they're not)
that still is a minuscule percentage of those in the water.
Saying that planes are more dangerous than cars is just wrong too and is the same type
of thinking that makes people think sharks are so dangerous. Plane accidents and shark
attacks are both things people have tremendous fears of. When the rare instance of a death
occurs (in 2008 NO ONE died due to a plane crash in the US) then the event makes headlines.
No analytics needed for either of these. When the numbers are that small you don't need
to be Rhodes Scholar to deduce that it's an ultra rare event when someone dies that way.
http://traveltips.usatoday.com/air-travel-safer-car-travel-1581.html
Wasn't necessarily a shark. They're talking possible sea lion but I guess that sounds
better to tourists etc than a shark. Glad the woman is alright.
Shark paranoia is one of the most overblown dangers that there is in todays world.
In the US waters there is a death by shark about once every two years. You are 74 times
more likely to die from lightning in your lifetime than by a shark attack and globally an
average of just 5 people die each year from shark attacks. It's just about the most unlikely
way for you to die, even if you go in the water daily. You're much more likely to die
from drowning in a swimming pool and definitely many times more likely to die from a jellyfish
sting. Jellyfish kill dozens (possibly hundreds) each year.
It's a fairly common tactic of surfers to claim sharks in the water to keep others away from
their prime surfing spots. All that being said, I always have shark in the back of my mind when
I go out in the ocean. It's somehow an unavoidable preoccupation.
All this just goes to prove that JAWS was the most effective movie in cinema history as far
as altering the publics perception and inducing fear.
less than 1 pct of americans ever step foot in the ocean
Sandy and Bud would have added to the statistics if it wasn't for the heroism of Flipper.
they hire 1 pct of applicantals. Many are future and former olympians. Your thinking of hollywood moviesIF NOBODY IS IN THE WATER WHAT DO WE NEED OVERPAID LIFEGAURDS FOR :+clueless
RAILBIRD YOUR A MAN OF STATS HOW MANY OF YOUR NEWPORT BEACH LIFEGAURDS ARE FAGS PERHAPS 90%
BEING A LIFEGAURDS IS A NICE WAY OF SAYING I AM LAZY AND I AM GAY I AM ALSO NOT INTERESTED IN A REAL JOB
:LMAO
no way it's less than 20%