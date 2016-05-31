Shark attack in Newport Beach

Re: Shark attack in Newport Beach

Wasn't necessarily a shark. They're talking possible sea lion but I guess that sounds
better to tourists etc than a shark. Glad the woman is alright.

Shark paranoia is one of the most overblown dangers that there is in todays world.

In the US waters there is a death by shark about once every two years. You are 74 times
more likely to die from lightning in your lifetime than by a shark attack and globally an
average of just 5 people die each year from shark attacks. It's just about the most unlikely
way for you to die, even if you go in the water daily. You're much more likely to die
from drowning in a swimming pool and definitely many times more likely to die from a jellyfish
sting. Jellyfish kill dozens (possibly hundreds) each year.

It's a fairly common tactic of surfers to claim sharks in the water to keep others away from
their prime surfing spots. All that being said, I always have shark in the back of my mind when
I go out in the ocean. It's somehow an unavoidable preoccupation.

All this just goes to prove that JAWS was the most effective movie in cinema history as far
as altering the publics perception and inducing fear.
 
Re: Shark attack in Newport Beach

I'm afraid to even dip my baby toe in the ocean. Scares the hell out of me. Was in Del Mar years ago by the cove where the seals relax and mate. Saw one in the water, asked one of the women working if there were sharks in there. She told me yes...great whites. They feed off the seals. All I needed to hear.
 
Re: Shark attack in Newport Beach

I remember in Jaws they said it was a boating accident at first


:doh1
 
Re: Shark attack in Newport Beach

Voodoo said:
Shark paranoia is one of the most overblown dangers that there is in todays world.
It has worked on me through the years. I remember as a kid hopping into murky lakes and rivers all day long...parents had to call us back to shore. Swam in the Gulf several times a year during my Spring Break years and well into my 30's without even thinking about it.

Now, I won't consider going into unknown waters halfway to my knees and most often ankle deep is far enough.
 
Re: Shark attack in Newport Beach

your numbers are way offhttps://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shark_attack
 
Re: Shark attack in Newport Beach

but will fly in to go to a satanic infested shit hole like disneyland
 
Re: Shark attack in Newport Beach

19 deaths in 16 years in usa, only 4pct attacks result in death usa, 32 pct result in death in austrailia
 
Re: Shark attack in Newport Beach

Doesn't matter what source you use. They all illustrate how rare a fatal shark attack
is, or any attack is for that matter.

In 2015 there were 98 attacks world-wide. Sounds like not all that much but that's
the highest number on record for a single year and 14 of those are when they did
damage to a boat and not a human. Those 98 broke the previous record of
88 from the year 2000. Somewhere in the world a shark interacts (bites but
very rarely kills) with a human or their vessel a little more than once a week.

More people die EACH DAY from drowning in the US than have died by shark attacks
in the US the last 20 years.

In the record year of 2015 there were 6 deaths world-wide. You'd be hard-pressed to name
another cause of death that was less likely.

Cows kill approx 20 people each year in the US. Sharks avg around 1 death per year in the US.

The odds of a human dying by shark attack are 1 in 3,700,000.

For every human that a shark kills, humans will kill 2,000,000 sharks.

You're at far greater risk just walking down your stairs.
 
Re: Shark attack in Newport Beach

Sandy and Bud would have added to the statistics if it wasn't for the heroism of Flipper.
 
Re: Shark attack in Newport Beach

what are the odds of a professional surfer attacked by a shark
 
Re: Shark attack in Newport Beach

its why most peoples analytics are faulty, they don't look at the whole picture. they think planes are more safe than cars. but have amongst those with flying liscense have more died in cars or planes
 
Re: Shark attack in Newport Beach

Quoting shark statistics is not analytics. When someone tells you that 5 people
a year die from sharks worldwide, explain how you spin that to where a shark killing
you is something that is all of a sudden a great threat.

Five people a year die from shark attacks. Even if they're all surfers (and they're not)
that still is a minuscule percentage of those in the water.

Saying that planes are more dangerous than cars is just wrong too and is the same type
of thinking that makes people think sharks are so dangerous. Plane accidents and shark
attacks are both things people have tremendous fears of. When the rare instance of a death
occurs (in 2008 NO ONE died due to a plane crash in the US) then the event makes headlines.
No analytics needed for either of these. When the numbers are that small you don't need
to be Rhodes Scholar to deduce that it's an ultra rare event when someone dies that way.

http://traveltips.usatoday.com/air-travel-safer-car-travel-1581.html
 
Re: Shark attack in Newport Beach




they are not worried about the people in the water . They are worried about selling hot dogs and soda plus filling up the town for the locals.
 
Re: Shark attack in Newport Beach

lll bet you there will be a shark attack death in usa before 12-31-16. don't need 2 yrs, give me 6months. 100 bucks. Also let me know if your interested in air show deaths.
 
Re: Shark attack in Newport Beach

"They" "Sealion" They are compulsive lying scum, that Is what they do best. Fire and Police are also very good at stealing lifeguards stats
 
Re: Shark attack in Newport Beach



sharks are no threat railbird . Quint never collected that 10k he wanted.
 
Re: Shark attack in Newport Beach

I think over-fishing is a big cause for the increased shark attacks. Hawaii, Australia, etc., fewer large fish to chase, fewer chain fish, and humans become more targeted.
 
Re: Shark attack in Newport Beach

warming of the planet ... there could be more sharks than gators around fla. I know some people that have not been in the water since 1975 when jaws came out.
 
Re: Shark attack in Newport Beach

But out do they get paid $200k a year and can beat down navy seals like Rail's Hunnington Beach lifeguard friends???
 
Re: Shark attack in Newport Beach

>>lll bet you there will be a shark attack death in usa before 12-31-16. don't need 2 yrs, give me 6months. 100 bucks. Also let me know if your interested in air show deaths.<<

So your bet is by the end of the year ONE person amongst the hundreds of millions of Americans will die by shark?

I think you just made my point for me.

How about I take death by cow and you get death by shark? I'll throw in whales, octopi and snapping turtles too to make it fair.
 
Re: Shark attack in Newport Beach

There were shark sightings in week prior. Ocean should have been closed.
 
Re: Shark attack in Newport Beach

IF NOBODY IS IN THE WATER WHAT DO WE NEED OVERPAID LIFEGAURDS FOR :+clueless

RAILBIRD YOUR A MAN OF STATS HOW MANY OF YOUR NEWPORT BEACH LIFEGAURDS ARE FAGS PERHAPS 90%

BEING A LIFEGAURDS IS A NICE WAY OF SAYING I AM LAZY AND I AM GAY I AM ALSO NOT INTERESTED IN A REAL JOB
 
Re: Shark attack in Newport Beach

they hire 1 pct of applicantals. Many are future and former olympians. Your thinking of hollywood movies
 
Re: Shark attack in Newport Beach

Paying lifeguards 200k + along with huge pensions proves just how wasteful and foolish our society is now.

Swimming in the ocean should include a "caveat emptor" reality.
 
Re: Shark attack in Newport Beach

Swimming with the leopard sharks in La Jolla is an amazing experience I highly recommend.
 
