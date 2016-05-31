Re: Shark attack in Newport Beach



Wasn't necessarily a shark. They're talking possible sea lion but I guess that sounds

better to tourists etc than a shark. Glad the woman is alright.



Shark paranoia is one of the most overblown dangers that there is in todays world.



In the US waters there is a death by shark about once every two years. You are 74 times

more likely to die from lightning in your lifetime than by a shark attack and globally an

average of just 5 people die each year from shark attacks. It's just about the most unlikely

way for you to die, even if you go in the water daily. You're much more likely to die

from drowning in a swimming pool and definitely many times more likely to die from a jellyfish

sting. Jellyfish kill dozens (possibly hundreds) each year.



It's a fairly common tactic of surfers to claim sharks in the water to keep others away from

their prime surfing spots. All that being said, I always have shark in the back of my mind when

I go out in the ocean. It's somehow an unavoidable preoccupation.



All this just goes to prove that JAWS was the most effective movie in cinema history as far

as altering the publics perception and inducing fear.