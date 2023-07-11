Shohei to the other LA??

All these talking heads forget, without Ohtani, the Halos take a big hit in valuation. Moreno is eager to sell, the right
buyer hasn't materialized. He can sign Ohtani for the moon and let another owner worry about the financial implications.
 
Heim said:
All these talking heads forget, without Ohtani, the Halos take a big hit in valuation. Moreno is eager to sell, the right
buyer hasn't materialized. He can sign Ohtani for the moon and let another owner worry about the financial implications.
Don't see it that way. A huge contract is an executed liability of the franchise.
 
What also has to be considered: The $150M they got per year from Bally Sports - that is all but assured of being gone after this season and that has to make a huge impact.
 
I think San Francisco will pay him 600 million and he will take it.

Change of scenery too going more up north in the state.

And it's to make up for all the misses SF has had in recent times. He won't turn down 600 million from SF. The people around him won't let him.
 
IWishIWasAPro said:
I think San Francisco will pay him 600 million and he will take it.

Change of scenery too going more up north in the state.

And it's to make up for all the misses SF has had in recent times. He won't turn down 600 million from SF. The people around him won't let him.
He's not a kid, I think he'll make up his own mind, money may not be the biggest/only factor with him.

Does anyone want to live in san fran right now?
 
IWishIWasAPro said:
I think San Francisco will pay him 600 million and he will take it.

Change of scenery too going more up north in the state.

And it's to make up for all the misses SF has had in recent times. He won't turn down 600 million from SF. The people around him won't let him.
Do not overlook Seattle.

Japanese ownership and having Ichiro help in the recruiting cannot be overlooked.

I think it comes down to: LA. Frisco, Seattle
 
IWishIWasAPro said:
I think San Francisco will pay him 600 million and he will take it.

Change of scenery too going more up north in the state.

And it's to make up for all the misses SF has had in recent times. He won't turn down 600 million from SF. The people around him won't let him.
I think he ends up here if he leaves the Angels.
 
IWishIWasAPro said:
Change of scenery too going more up north in the state.
Change of scenery = streets strewn with homeless people and drug addicts, massive amount of cars being broken into, the wokest of Wolk cities, shoplifting is legal.

He might want to pay $600 million to ESCAPE San Francisco
 
I mean if you trade him- what's the draw in LA? A 32 y/o Trout who gets hurt every year, and Rendon, who has the worst contract in baseball.
 
Crazy Pete said:
Change of scenery = streets strewn with homeless people and drug addicts, massive amount of cars being broken into, the wokest of Wolk cities, shoplifting is legal. He might want to pay $600 million to ESCAPE San Francisco

He might want to pay $600 million to ESCAPE San Francisco
Is is that bad out there?

Jammer you like Svitolina today at + money vs Vondrousova?
 
If they dont trade ohtani and his 2nd half is even close to his first, what's he worth then?

If he hits maybe 55 +HR's he's in the judgement zone...and he pitches great too.
 
I don't see the Halos losing him. It would be like Bulls letting Jordan go in his prime. There would be a fan mutiny. As mentioned, he
doesn't care about money like some other players. I know their new GM is trying to put a playoff contender on the field. Moreover,
very difficult to trade him and get anything of value with a pending FA looming.
 
lew alcinder got traded... this guy can too. I do not think this ohicho is worth more than jordan was... top tier basketball players are worth more than top tier baseball players in power ratings IMO


baseball you need nine-10 players
baskets 5


plus jordan filled up every arena
this ohicho cannot fill up his own stadium
 
MrTop said:
lew alcinder got traded... this guy can too. I do not think this ohicho is worth more than jordan was... top tier basketball players are worth more than top tier baseball players in power ratings IMO


baseball you need nine-10 players baskets 5
baskets 5


plus jordan filled up every arena
this ohicho cannot fill up his own stadium
You're showing your age with the comment about "alcinder".
 
MrTop said:
lew alcinder got traded... this guy can too. I do not think this ohicho is worth more than jordan was... top tier basketball players are worth more than top tier baseball players in power ratings IMO


baseball you need nine-10 players baskets 5
baskets 5


plus jordan filled up every arena
this ohicho cannot fill up his own stadium
On so many levels especially marketiing Mr. Ohtani is worth an unprecedented amount of money- including the likes of Michael Jordan.
From just a marketing standpoint he is probably a bargain at half a billion or more.
I’m thinking the New York Mets
Would be another possibility
 
MrTop said:
lew alcinder got traded... this guy can too. I do not think this ohicho is worth more than jordan was... top tier basketball players are worth more than top tier baseball players in power ratings IMO


baseball you need nine-10 players baskets 5
baskets 5


plus jordan filled up every arena
this ohicho cannot fill up his own stadium
I bet attendance is up everywhere the Angels play. The Bulls have sold out long after Jordan retired. NBA salaries are higher because it’s a global market also.
 
bomzee said:
On so many levels especially marketiing Mr. Ohtani is worth an unprecedented amount of money- including the likes of Michael Jordan.
From just a marketing standpoint he is probably a bargain at half a billion or more.
I’m thinking the New York Mets
Would be another possibility
mets have the richest owner in MLB.... problem is the owner was bit sour with the players that he signed over the winter. I expect he will take a step back next time
 
MrTop said:
mets have the richest owner in MLB.... problem is the owner was bit sour with the players that he signed over the winter. I expect he will take a step back next time
Yes but
The Mets spent a huge amount of money on has beens with no long term upside
IMO
Spending a huge amount on Ohtani is a polar opposite and if possible
Mr.Cohen would flex whatever dough is necessary.
 
bomzee said:
Yes but
The Mets spent a huge amount of money on has beens with no long term upside
IMO
Spending a huge amount on Ohtani is a polar opposite and if possible
Mr.Cohen would flex whatever dough is necessary.
i agree they were old . The Gm of the mets is no good. We both know the mets owner can come up with the money for Otanknee.... but i think he won't pull the trigger
 
Sure you get two players for the price of one, however, if he goes down with a shoulder or tendon, you lose him in the batting order too.
 
