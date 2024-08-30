Should MRBOWLING300 be allowed to have an entry in the EOG Football Contests?

mrbowling300
EOG Dedicated
Just taking a poll.
For independence and integrity of the pool, I've always kept watch while running the contest opting not participate, which has been fine by me. I don't want to be accused of any wrong doing, etc. On OFP you can't see others selections as the manager before hand, etc.
A few have asked that I play.....I leave the choice up to anyone who wishes to voice their opinion.
I'll see what the outcome is and will make a final decision. I still lean to not participating, but let's see what others say.
