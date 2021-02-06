Sign of the times

My friend in Vegas sent out an email confirming she's having her normal Super Bowl party but wow was it different. I went to this party a few times before but not going this year. She's got four viewing areas set up, said they just moved TVs around and even bought a new 75 inch one for the "main" party. Said there are 14 seats set up, all spaced apart and you have to reserve your seat if you are going. Then there is the second room where they set it aside for 60 and up attendance, no one under 60 allowed to go near it! Then they have a smaller room for two families that know each other, once again no one supposed to enter. Then lastly if you can't get a seat in the big room or the old folks room, they moved the old TV out to the back patio where I used to normally watch it. Once again spaced seating. Then she has six rules to abide by, including masks at all times except when sitting in your spaced seat and you have to RSVP or she won't let you in.

I remember when Super Bowl parties used to be fun and you didn't know who was going to show up. 2021 no better than 2020 so far.
 
That sucks, not surprising though.

No sense going out tomorrow in Michigan, 10 PM curfew for bars and restaurant. I used to bartend a SB/ Christmas combo party for the place I go to. Everything was on the house, really a lot of fun. Needless to say that is off.
 
Will the country re-open by July 4?

Independence Day would be fitting.

Independent of all these silly rules and crazy restrictions.

Fauci, the other day, said he's now wearing two masks not one.'

I rarely overreact but I was looking to throw something at the television.
 
