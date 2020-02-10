Situational CBB play Wednesday Feb 12

Sportsrmylife

Sportsrmylife

EOG Master
#1
#1
628 wake forest +1

north carolina lost their super bowl game with duke on saturday after having a double digit lead late in the second half and then losing a lead in overtime.

just a gut punch twice to a team that isnt' going to make the big dance after some very high preseason hopes.

now they travel to wake forest for a game just 2 days after this duke loss.

poster "Kane" made a comment in another thread that makes perfect sense. NC might not get off the bus but wake forest is still going to get up for this game since this is still NC.

the thing I like about this is that the markets put a number on this game based on power ratings but this situation is bigger than the number.

WF wins this straight up but the markets start this one off as a dog.
 
Last edited by a moderator:
C

cheapseats

EOG Master
#2
#2
Just as devils advicate; do you really believe NC kids are not pizzed for losing, that they have no heart, that they do not want closure in a since from the bad loss. I don't know the NC kids tenacity, but I have to think they come to play hard, even it that means losing. Both teams have poor road records, Wake a little upside at home, still, if the # goes pick, you have to look twice.
 
FairWarning

FairWarning

Bells Beer Connoisseur
#3
#3
cheapseats said:
Just as devils advicate; do you really believe NC kids are not pizzed for losing, that they have no heart, that they do not want closure in a since from the bad loss. I don't know the NC kids tenacity, but I have to think they come to play hard, even it that means losing. Both teams have poor road records, Wake a little upside at home, still, if the # goes pick, you have to look twice.
Click to expand...
The UNC schedule is pretty interesting. After WF, they play UVA at home Saturday night. Certainly not a vintage UVA team, but a game UNC will really need. just two nights later, they have to travel to ND for Big Monday. I'm laying off the WF game, may play it at half insead.
 
Sportsrmylife

Sportsrmylife

EOG Master
#5
#5
If you like the revenge angle the last time these two teams met last February NC won 95-57 in wake forest. I'm sure that game might have been brought up a few times by the players as some extra motivation.
 
K

kane

EOG master
#11
#11
Sportsrmylife said:
i thought you said you love it when the market disagrees with you?

wouldn't this be a perfect example.

lol. you calling out someone for stealing plays is classic since you steal RAS plays more than an old lady steals bread at a buffet
Click to expand...
Exactly! When the line moves in his favor he'll post how he beat the market, when the line moves against him he'll post how he likes when the market disagrees with him
 
K

kane

EOG master
#21
#21
IWishIWasAPro said:
Books will continue to believe the Gators will just flip a switch and turn into their preseason ranking.

Maybe they can. But geez, 6 point favorites at Texas A&M.
Click to expand...
Before the season I was high on the Gators, I played a future on them to win it all, looks like I misread them. I also have futures on W Virginia, Dayton, and Butler, I'm feeling pretty good right now with those three
 
K

kane

EOG master
#22
#22
There's another great spot to keep an eye on next week. Tonight W Virginia plays Kansas, on Saturday they get Baylor, after those two games their next game is Tuesday against Ok St, depending how they do in these two games, W Virginia could be in a sleepy spot against the Cowboys
 
KevinStott11

KevinStott11

EOG Addicted
#23
#23
I have also cooled on the Gators with that Jan 25 humbling by Baylor in F-L-A the tipping point. I almost always consider them for a small Futures bet before the Madness of March tips, but not this year. I had to let go of what I thought they could be this season.

I put $5 bets on Baylor (12/1), Gonzaga (8/1), Kansas (7/1), Florida St (40/1) and Seton Hall (18/1). [They will be used as a gift.]

I also accidentally put Kansas (20010) in at $15 when I wrote the wrong code number which was so close to a Sheffield United (200010) straight bet I was trying to make.

I am still debating Futures bets on Oregon (20/1) and Dayton (12/1).

Kansas looked like the best team to me in November and Baylor looks like they are easily the best now, with GONZ, SDS and KS close.

The Big East seems down. I gave my Butler Futures ticket to my sister for her birthday and Nova and X aren't even getting $5 from me this trip around the Sun. FSU may be janky or hold value and Baylor seems value-laden at 12/1. Baylor doesn't care and their Women's team are also looking for silverware down the calendar. Off Virginia's jockstrap also. Teams need to score.

UCI my favorite NCAAB Pick tonight. Anteaters are 6-0 ATS L6 vs Riverside and just beat them by 16 at Home Line is 4½ Offshore.
 
K

kane

EOG master
#24
#24
KevinStott11 said:
I have also cooled on the Gators with that Jan 25 humbling by Baylor in F-L-A the tipping point. I almost always consider them for a small Futures bet before the Madness of March tips, but not this year. I had to let go of what I thought they could be this season.

I put $5 bets on Baylor (12/1), Gonzaga (8/1), Kansas (7/1), Florida St (40/1) and Seton Hall (18/1). [They will be used as a gift.]

I also accidentally put Kansas (20010) in at $15 when I wrote the wrong code number which was so close to a Sheffield United (200010) straight bet I was trying to make.

I am still debating Futures bets on Oregon (20/1) and Dayton (12/1).

Kansas looked like the best team to me in November and Baylor looks like they are easily the best now, with GONZ, SDS and KS close.

The Big East seems down. I gave my Butler Futures ticket to my sister for her birthday and Nova and X aren't even getting $5 from me this trip around the Sun. FSU may be janky or hold value and Baylor seems value-laden at 12/1. Baylor doesn't care and their Women's team are also looking for silverware down the calendar. Off Virginia's jockstrap also. Teams need to score.

UCI my favorite NCAAB Pick tonight. Anteaters are 6-0 ATS L6 vs Riverside and just beat them by 16 at Home Line is 4½ Offshore.
Click to expand...
I always look for longer shots, I like your FSU and SH futures, both have a good chance to make a run in the tourney. I've got Florida 18/1, W Virginia 30/1, Butler 25/1, and Dayton 25/1
 
KevinStott11

KevinStott11

EOG Addicted
#25
#25
Florida made Elite 8 five straight years but were bounced out in Round of 32 the L2 years (3-seed Texas Tech, 2-seed Michigan last year).

Took UCI on M/L (-200) to win $10 and jammed Auburn M/L, Ohio State M/L, Bruins, Fulham, Middlesbrough for $10 on a 5-teamer.

Will put $5 on Dayton tomorrow. I always feel I am missing or avoiding a school when I do this (all Big Ten), Duke, F-L-A.

Historically, the winner almost always comes from East of the Mississippi River—11 straight and 22 of L23—so that freaks me out some with bets like GONZ, ORE, SDS. I am comforable with Kansas because I really like three of their players for the tourney.

1581553663281.png

On a side note, this new NBA reprter for ESPN, Malika Andrews, is a dimepiece:

1581553735246.png
Kane, do you think can Auburn win it all?
 
Last edited:
K

kane

EOG master
#26
#26
I think the field is as wide open this year than any I can recall, there aren't any great teams, I think if Kansas plays their best, they're the best team in the country, but realistically there are probably 15 -20 teams who could win it and Auburn is one of them
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top