Situational CBB play Wednesday Feb 12

I have also cooled on the Gators with that Jan 25 humbling by Baylor in F-L-A the tipping point. I almost always consider them for a small Futures bet before the Madness of March tips, but not this year. I had to let go of what I thought they could be this season.



I put $5 bets on Baylor (12/1), Gonzaga (8/1), Kansas (7/1), Florida St (40/1) and Seton Hall (18/1). [They will be used as a gift.]



I also accidentally put Kansas (20010) in at $15 when I wrote the wrong code number which was so close to a Sheffield United (200010) straight bet I was trying to make.



I am still debating Futures bets on Oregon (20/1) and Dayton (12/1).



Kansas looked like the best team to me in November and Baylor looks like they are easily the best now, with GONZ, SDS and KS close.



The Big East seems down. I gave my Butler Futures ticket to my sister for her birthday and Nova and X aren't even getting $5 from me this trip around the Sun. FSU may be janky or hold value and Baylor seems value-laden at 12/1. Baylor doesn't care and their Women's team are also looking for silverware down the calendar. Off Virginia's jockstrap also. Teams need to score.



UCI my favorite NCAAB Pick tonight. Anteaters are 6-0 ATS L6 vs Riverside and just beat them by 16 at Home Line is 4½ Offshore.