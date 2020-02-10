Situational CBB spot, please tell me what I am missing here.

Florida State +8.5



Duke is coming off a giant comeback against the rival in overtime with two very low percentage plays to send the game into overtime and then to win it. Super high emotional spot for these kids.



Florida State is coming off a 99-81 win against a rival in Miami Florida. FSU only has three losses on the year only losing at Indiana by a margin where this spread is set. They have the 3rd-best defensive rating in the ACC and the 2nd-best defense in two-point shooting.



Why is this line this high?



Is this a situation where FSU sneaks in against Duke and is able to rely on their defense to keep this within 8.



I have a hard time believing that Duke is able to use this high to take apart a strong opponent especially after what happened on Saturday.



Counter points are appreciated as I'm not completely solid in this position...yet.