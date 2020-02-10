Situational CBB spot, please tell me what I am missing here.

EOG Master
Florida State +8.5

Duke is coming off a giant comeback against the rival in overtime with two very low percentage plays to send the game into overtime and then to win it. Super high emotional spot for these kids.

Florida State is coming off a 99-81 win against a rival in Miami Florida. FSU only has three losses on the year only losing at Indiana by a margin where this spread is set. They have the 3rd-best defensive rating in the ACC and the 2nd-best defense in two-point shooting.

Why is this line this high?

Is this a situation where FSU sneaks in against Duke and is able to rely on their defense to keep this within 8.

I have a hard time believing that Duke is able to use this high to take apart a strong opponent especially after what happened on Saturday.

Counter points are appreciated as I'm not completely solid in this position...yet.
 
The opening odds start here
I rubbed my eyes when I saw this line as well. FSU nearly doubled Miami on the boards last time out, and are likely to hold a similar edge even at Cameron's hostile environment. Jones and Carey are going to have to be on their A games. If Williams and Walker have big games the upset minded Noles could capture their biggest win of the season.
 
Scooper

EOG Veteran
This kind of thinking can’t win, basic fezz shooting from the hip stuff with zero math behind it. The line is 8 for a reason, but the zomg!!!1!1 letdown police are lining up in droves on fsu.
 
