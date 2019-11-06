SJ Shark Evander Kane Owes Cosmo Half A Million In Gambling Markers

San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane is being sued by a Las Vegas casino after he allegedly failed to pay back gambling markers totaling $500,000 in April 2019. At the time, the Sharks were in the Nevada city to face the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round of the 2019 NHL playoffs.
Gambling markers are special credits that allow high-profile gamblers easier access to large sums of money. According to an ESPN report, the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas filed the suit alleging that Evander Kane took out eight separate gambling markers totaling half of a million dollars.
Those eight credits were worth between $20,000 and $100,000 each and were taken out on or around April 15, according to the suit. That would place the alleged incident between games three and four of the playoff series between the Sharks and Golden Knights.
In addition to seeking repayment of the $500,000, the Cosmopolitan also wants their legal fees associated with the incident covered. Neither side has responded publicly to the lawsuit.
The 28-year-old Kane is in the second year of his seven-season $49 million contract which he signed with the San Jose Sharks. Beyond being known as a talented attacking hockey player, he is also notorious for his feud with Vegas winger Ryan Reaves.
In fact, the two dropped the gloves during game three of their 2019 NHL playoff series, just before Kane allegedly borrowed the gambling markers. The bad blood did not cool during the summer.
