SJ Shark Evander Kane Owes Cosmo Half A Million In Gambling Markers

San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane is being sued by a Las Vegas casino after he allegedly failed to pay back gambling markers totaling $500,000 in April 2019. At the time, the Sharks were in the Nevada city to face the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round of the 2019 NHL playoffs.

Gambling markers are special credits that allow high-profile gamblers easier access to large sums of money. According to an ESPN report, the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas filed the suit alleging that Evander Kane took out eight separate gambling markers totaling half of a million dollars.

Those eight credits were worth between $20,000 and $100,000 each and were taken out on or around April 15, according to the suit. That would place the alleged incident between games three and four of the playoff series between the Sharks and Golden Knights.

In addition to seeking repayment of the $500,000, the Cosmopolitan also wants their legal fees associated with the incident covered. Neither side has responded publicly to the lawsuit.

The 28-year-old Kane is in the second year of his seven-season $49 million contract which he signed with the San Jose Sharks. Beyond being known as a talented attacking hockey player, he is also notorious for his feud with Vegas winger Ryan Reaves.

In fact, the two dropped the gloves during game three of their 2019 NHL playoff series, just before Kane allegedly borrowed the gambling markers. The bad blood did not cool during the summer.
 
Final approval must have came from a hockey fan. Ever try getting a marker for 5 figures? They want more info than a blind
date.
 
Sportsrmylife said:
apparently these markers were given between game 3 and 4 of the playoffs.

didn't he sign for $47,000,000.

$500,000 should be an easy cover.
He probably pockets 3.5 annually after it's said and done (7 year deal). Rocker Sting said people don't get it...as fast as it comes in it goes out. I'm sure that applies to athletes too.
 
I remember him tweeting out pictures from his room in Vegas a while back with a large amount of cash spread out, showing off! He took some heat for that! Lol.
 
Cec The Fleece said:
I remember him tweating out pictures from his room in Vegas a while back with a large amount of cash spread out, showing off! He took some heat for that! Lol.
Might be wrong but I think the show was MTV cribs where the female host was with Kane touring his Vegas condo and he started flashing bundles totalling 50 dimes roughly. Obviously not the first athlete to lose his head playing dice.
 
Casinos have more power than an electric company. You don't want to owe them money.
 
Trouble always follows this guy. He was bad news from his days in Buffalo.

From a sports gambling perspective, I'm sure he can influence the outcome of one his games quite easily if he wanted to. But then why would he need To be sought after over 500k especially when he just signed a fat contract.
 
It's possible they plied him with free alcohol that clouded his judgement, in such a case the marker is clearly null and void.

Seriously though, even for a guy making $7 million(bringing home perhaps half), 500K is a lot of money.
 
Sharks' Evander Kane files for bankruptcy, totally $26.8 million worth of debt, per reports

Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic was first to report details of the court filings several days after San Jose Hockey
Now’s Sheng Peng broke the news that Kane and the Sharks were being sued by Centennial Bank.

In the documents, Kane listed $1.5 million in gambling losses, more than $26.8 million in total liabilities
and more than $10.2 million in assets comprised mostly of real estate. The 29-year-old Vancouver native listed
seven individuals as dependents living with him, all of whom are relatives.
According to Centennial Bank’s official complaint, Kane owes them $8.36 million.
It is the largest of six pending lawsuits involving Kane. Three additional lawsuits relating to Kane from the past year
are shown to be concluded, one of which also involved Centennial Bank.
An attachment to the voluntary bankruptcy petition explained Kane’s salary will be lower than expected this season
due to the NHL’s shortened season. Kane’s career earnings to date, according to CapFriendly, are $52,956,097.
The winger signed a seven-year contract worth $49 million back in 2018.
 
