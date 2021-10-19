SJ Sharks at MTL The Habs - 2'Nite

bimmercando
EOG Dedicated
Brings tears to my eyes but silence is not always golden.
After checking out Covers.com, I noticed the below Totals trends
where they fail to mention a key side trend that the Habs are winless for years vs SJ.
Trends
Over is 3-0-1 in Sharks last 4 overall.
Over is 5-0 in Sharks last 5 Tuesday games.
Over is 5-0 in Sharks last 5 vs. a team with a losing record.
Sharks are 0-6 in their last 6 road games.
Sharks are 1-7 in their last 8 when their opponent scores 2 goals or less in their previous game.
Under is 3-0-2 in Canadiens last 5 overall.
Under is 4-0 in Canadiens last 4 Tuesday games.
Canadiens are 0-4 in their last 4 overall.
Canadiens are 0-4 in their last 4 after scoring 2 goals or less in their previous game.
Canadiens are 0-4 in their last 4 vs. Western Conference.
Followers know that the Habs are not at their best when venturing to the West Coast (USA).
Tonight provides East Coast comfort as they catch a break as a favourite(?) -152 as an 0-3 vs a 1-0 team SJ +137.
***ALERT*** !> RED FLAG <!
The Habs retain their speed advantages however their issues won't disappear so quickly.
I am expecting maybe 1 win in their next 10 games.
If/when you see a backup ( Jake Allen not in net ) listed, I'm double up against Mtl.
Jake Allen saved the team last season and IMO was their MVP.
I'm selling the Habs short for their next 10 games as I expect to see management
scrambling in early season panic mode.
If you want to learn what NHL Mtl hockey means to all here, stream www.TSN690.ca
12 months of the year. There's no escape for any player or coach of the Montreal Canadiens.
Anyhow, if I am wrong on these next 10, heck I'll just be another semi-content fan with less $$.
I'm sticking tight with my gut feeling here. NO Go Habs NO Go
Date Home-Away ML O/U HSOG ASOG HPP APP
Oct 24, 2019 MON 2 - SJ 4 SJ +122 U 6.5 37 23 0-3 2-3
Mar 7, 2019 SJ 5 - MON 2 SJ -172 O 6.5 25 39 0-0 0-1
Dec 2, 2018 MON 1 - SJ 3 SJ -113 U 6.5 41 29 0-2 1-4
Jan 2, 2018 MON 1 - SJ 4 SJ +103 U 5.5 31 33 1-5 1-4
Oct 17, 2017 SJ 5 - MON 2 SJ -123 O 5.0 35 30 2-7 1-6
Dec 16, 2016 MON 2 - SJ 4 SJ +126 O 5.0 28 23 0-3 2-5
Dec 2, 2016 SJ 2 - MON 1 SJ -118 U 5.0 30 32 1-3 1-4
Feb 29, 2016 SJ 6 - MON 2 SJ -165 O 5.5 36 23 0-2 0-3
Dec 15, 2015 MON 1 - SJ 3 SJ +120 U 5.0 27 18 0-2 0-0
Mar 21, 2015 MON 2 - SJ 0
Adieu Mtl.
