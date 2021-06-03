Sky/Mercury Under 78.5 2nd half

I was fooled into playing the 1st q over thinking both teams would come out hot. Bot teams are the complete opposite with 60 points scored in the first half. This also included a massive 8 point burst in the final 100 seconds or so.



Both teams lacking energy. Sky ate content with splitting minutes entirely between their 1st and 2nd units but the Mercury are comfortable and don't need to push their already slow pace.



Can't see either quarter generating 40 and im not sure they Sky have anything to even make this competitive.