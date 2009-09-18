Smokin Dave Cokin Is On Fumes This Baseball Season

You Know,as a current graduate student who is working on a Thesis in Clinical Psychology, what we're seeing here from Cannon is extremely typical behavior when looking at the development and social antecedents of stalking.In general, stalking is defined as a person's (Cannon) unwanted, persistent, and/or obsessional harassment, towards another person often resulting in fear of bodily, psychological, or emotional harm. While Chuck hasn't displayed any type of behaviour that would lead one to believe he is scared of Cannon, lets just look at this from the perspective of the "obsessional follower."I would be very interested to learn of Cannon's childhood, specifically whether or not he experienced any disruptions in relationships during this time, since a stalker's instability or even absence of relationships during this time have to do with understanding obsessional following.A few theories related to stalking (Attachment and Objects Relations) may be able to help us understand Cannon's motives for his relationship with Chuck.Attachement theory looks at the powerful affectional bond with a specific person (Chuck). Cannon feels a long-enduring tie with Chuck and believes that Chucks uniqueness is interchangeable with none other. And while there isn't a doubt that Chuck could never be replaced as this figure in Cannon's life, it is possible for Cannon to have similar attachment bonds with various individiuals. What is important to Cannon, is that Chuck and his attachment provide him with a sense of assurance (comparing himself to Chuck almost daily via picks), comfort (by Chuck constantly replying back and showing he is interested), and confidence (in Cannon's own desire and ability to fuel the ongoing fire between the two).This so-called attachment behaviour occurs as it is vital for Cannon to attain or retain proximity to the preferred individual (Chuck).As for Object-Relations theory, it is also possible that Cannon's early relationship with Chuck (perhaps in the opening stages of when Cannon purchased Chucks picks), was internalized and transformed into his own sense of self. Now with the general theory, Chucks role is typically replaced by the child's mother, however again without knowing Cannon's past, we will insert Chuck where Cannon's mother may have existed.This relationship, whether the mother or Chuck, is the foundation for the development of Cannon's inner world and prototype for all future relationships (possibly with other posters here at EOG)? So hence, abandoment or rejection by Chuck very well may be threatening Cannon's sense of self.There are 4 subphases within the Objects Relations theory, each of which may help us understand this relationship even further...they include constructs such as differentiation, practicing, reapproachment, and libidinal object constancy. I cannot get into these 4 at this very moment, however each of these 4 substages help determine the degree of separateness acheived by Cannon and thus influences Cannon's sense of self and relationships (with Chuck and others).Anyway, very interesting stuff...in my field anyway..and with Cannon's authority, i would love to tap further into this phenomenon we may be uncovering as each day passes.Gotta love stalkers......