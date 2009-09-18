Smokin Dave Cokin Is On Fumes This Baseball Season

Heim

Heim

EOG Master
Boy what fanfare this guy got before he started posting baseball picks
at EOG a few years back. We all heard how baseball was his favorite
sport and his affinity for the Red Sox and Fenway when he was a kid.
Dave talked a great game because nobody ever bothered to monitor
him when he worked for Feist....

Now comes the economy & Feist biz meltdown and Dave had to
hook up with a 'name' service called 'Vegas Insider' for some extra
moola. Unfortunately for Dave 'Insider' does monitor their touts
(stale numbers but better than nothing). So how is the great baseball
mind doing this year? :

<table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" width="100%"><tbody><tr><td colspan="3" class="whatsnew_txt">
Period: 3/1/2009 to 9/18/2009</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="3" class="whatsnew_txt">Pick Type: All Picks</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="3" class="whatsnew_txt"> Record: 165-186-8 ( 47.0% , -2553) </td></tr></tbody></table>


Funny how a simple function like monitoring changes Fantasy Island
into a reality show.....
 
Last edited by a moderator:
Cannon

Cannon

Banned
Re: Smokin Dave Cokin Is On Fumes This Baseball Season.

I know guys 20 years ago this bonehead burried in all sports
 
B

BCTTWR

EOG Dedicated
Re: Smokin Dave Cokin Is On Fumes This Baseball Season.

I do remember Dave Cokin posting MLB plays here at EOG. Just plain awful.
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
Re: Smokin Dave Cokin Is On Fumes This Baseball Season.

Cokin is 5'3 and chain smokes cigarettes. :LMAO
 
mofome

mofome

Banned
Re: Smokin Dave Cokin Is On Fumes This Baseball Season.

I thought cokin was the cant miss capper.
 
kinosh

kinosh

2
Re: Smokin Dave Cokin Is On Fumes This Baseball Season.

When Cokin was on the Stardust line picking college football games a few years ago, he was pretty good. Not sure about now.
 
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
Re: Smokin Dave Cokin Is On Fumes This Baseball Season.

kinosh said:
When Cokin was on the Stardust line picking college football games a few years ago, he was pretty good. Not sure about now.
Click to expand...

Cokin hit about 63% over a span of 5-6 years picking 3 college games per Sunday. I must admit he did well unfortunately the people that signed up with Feist thinking he did that all the time didn't...

I like him as a sports guy on ESPN radio in Vegas however as a handicapper he is probably the most overrated guy in tout history...
 
Reload

Reload

2
Re: Smokin Dave Cokin Is On Fumes This Baseball Season.

SMOKINNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNN DAVEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE COKINNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNN

 
kinosh

kinosh

2
Re: Smokin Dave Cokin Is On Fumes This Baseball Season.

The Heim said:
Cokin hit about 63% over a span of 5-6 years picking 3 college games per Sunday. I must admit he did well unfortunately the people that signed up with Feist thinking he did that all the time didn't...

I like him as a sports guy on ESPN radio in Vegas however as a handicapper he is probably the most overrated guy in tout history...
Click to expand...

I agree. I didn't understand the correlation between his free picks on the Stardust line and his picks on Feist. The other peculiar thing was that he didn't give you his Feist picks with the point spread. There WAS a point spread, but you didn't know what it was, so if the line moved against you, would Cokin still take the game? It was very cheesy.
 
Chuck Luck

Chuck Luck

2
Re: Smokin Dave Cokin Is On Fumes This Baseball Season.

Cannon said:
No that is Chuck Luck
Click to expand...
<TABLE id=post2397838 class=tborder border=0 cellSpacing=0 cellPadding=3 width="100%" align=center><TBODY><TR vAlign=top><TD style="BORDER-RIGHT: #2b295e 1px solid" id=td_post_2397838 class=alt1>You Know,

as a current graduate student who is working on a Thesis in Clinical Psychology, what we're seeing here from Cannon is extremely typical behavior when looking at the development and social antecedents of stalking.

In general, stalking is defined as a person's (Cannon) unwanted, persistent, and/or obsessional harassment, towards another person often resulting in fear of bodily, psychological, or emotional harm. While Chuck hasn't displayed any type of behaviour that would lead one to believe he is scared of Cannon, lets just look at this from the perspective of the "obsessional follower."

I would be very interested to learn of Cannon's childhood, specifically whether or not he experienced any disruptions in relationships during this time, since a stalker's instability or even absence of relationships during this time have to do with understanding obsessional following.

A few theories related to stalking (Attachment and Objects Relations) may be able to help us understand Cannon's motives for his relationship with Chuck.

Attachement theory looks at the powerful affectional bond with a specific person (Chuck). Cannon feels a long-enduring tie with Chuck and believes that Chucks uniqueness is interchangeable with none other. And while there isn't a doubt that Chuck could never be replaced as this figure in Cannon's life, it is possible for Cannon to have similar attachment bonds with various individiuals. What is important to Cannon, is that Chuck and his attachment provide him with a sense of assurance (comparing himself to Chuck almost daily via picks), comfort (by Chuck constantly replying back and showing he is interested), and confidence (in Cannon's own desire and ability to fuel the ongoing fire between the two).

This so-called attachment behaviour occurs as it is vital for Cannon to attain or retain proximity to the preferred individual (Chuck).

As for Object-Relations theory, it is also possible that Cannon's early relationship with Chuck (perhaps in the opening stages of when Cannon purchased Chucks picks), was internalized and transformed into his own sense of self. Now with the general theory, Chucks role is typically replaced by the child's mother, however again without knowing Cannon's past, we will insert Chuck where Cannon's mother may have existed.

This relationship, whether the mother or Chuck, is the foundation for the development of Cannon's inner world and prototype for all future relationships (possibly with other posters here at EOG)? So hence, abandoment or rejection by Chuck very well may be threatening Cannon's sense of self.

There are 4 subphases within the Objects Relations theory, each of which may help us understand this relationship even further...they include constructs such as differentiation, practicing, reapproachment, and libidinal object constancy. I cannot get into these 4 at this very moment, however each of these 4 substages help determine the degree of separateness acheived by Cannon and thus influences Cannon's sense of self and relationships (with Chuck and others).

Anyway, very interesting stuff...in my field anyway..and with Cannon's authority, i would love to tap further into this phenomenon we may be uncovering as each day passes.

Gotta love stalkers......
</TD></TR><TR><TD style="BORDER-BOTTOM: #2b295e 1px solid; BORDER-LEFT: #2b295e 1px solid; BORDER-TOP: #2b295e 0px solid; BORDER-RIGHT: #2b295e 1px solid" class=alt2> </TD></TR></TBODY></TABLE>

<TABLE id=post2397838 class=tborder border=0 cellSpacing=0 cellPadding=3 width="100%" align=center><TBODY><TR vAlign=top><TD style="BORDER-RIGHT: #2b295e 1px solid" id=td_post_2397838 class=alt1>You Know,

as a current graduate student who is working on a Thesis in Clinical Psychology, what we're seeing here from Cannon is extremely typical behavior when looking at the development and social antecedents of stalking.

In general, stalking is defined as a person's (Cannon) unwanted, persistent, and/or obsessional harassment, towards another person often resulting in fear of bodily, psychological, or emotional harm. While Chuck hasn't displayed any type of behaviour that would lead one to believe he is scared of Cannon, lets just look at this from the perspective of the "obsessional follower."

I would be very interested to learn of Cannon's childhood, specifically whether or not he experienced any disruptions in relationships during this time, since a stalker's instability or even absence of relationships during this time have to do with understanding obsessional following.

A few theories related to stalking (Attachment and Objects Relations) may be able to help us understand Cannon's motives for his relationship with Chuck.

Attachement theory looks at the powerful affectional bond with a specific person (Chuck). Cannon feels a long-enduring tie with Chuck and believes that Chucks uniqueness is interchangeable with none other. And while there isn't a doubt that Chuck could never be replaced as this figure in Cannon's life, it is possible for Cannon to have similar attachment bonds with various individiuals. What is important to Cannon, is that Chuck and his attachment provide him with a sense of assurance (comparing himself to Chuck almost daily via picks), comfort (by Chuck constantly replying back and showing he is interested), and confidence (in Cannon's own desire and ability to fuel the ongoing fire between the two).

This so-called attachment behaviour occurs as it is vital for Cannon to attain or retain proximity to the preferred individual (Chuck).

As for Object-Relations theory, it is also possible that Cannon's early relationship with Chuck (perhaps in the opening stages of when Cannon purchased Chucks picks), was internalized and transformed into his own sense of self. Now with the general theory, Chucks role is typically replaced by the child's mother, however again without knowing Cannon's past, we will insert Chuck where Cannon's mother may have existed.

This relationship, whether the mother or Chuck, is the foundation for the development of Cannon's inner world and prototype for all future relationships (possibly with other posters here at EOG)? So hence, abandoment or rejection by Chuck very well may be threatening Cannon's sense of self.

There are 4 subphases within the Objects Relations theory, each of which may help us understand this relationship even further...they include constructs such as differentiation, practicing, reapproachment, and libidinal object constancy. I cannot get into these 4 at this very moment, however each of these 4 substages help determine the degree of separateness acheived by Cannon and thus influences Cannon's sense of self and relationships (with Chuck and others).

Anyway, very interesting stuff...in my field anyway..and with Cannon's authority, i would love to tap further into this phenomenon we may be uncovering as each day passes.

Gotta love stalkers......
</TD></TR><TR><TD style="BORDER-BOTTOM: #2b295e 1px solid; BORDER-LEFT: #2b295e 1px solid; BORDER-TOP: #2b295e 0px solid; BORDER-RIGHT: #2b295e 1px solid" class=alt2> </TD></TR></TBODY></TABLE>DUDE.. YOU ARE STARTING TO GET TOO STRANGE.

LET IT FUCKING GO.

STOP STALKING ME.
 
Bagiant

Bagiant

EOG Dedicated
Re: Smokin Dave Cokin Is On Fumes This Baseball Season.

Hey Heim, are you still posting at LVA. Did you get comped a membership? If you are, how are things going over there. Do they have any kind of posters?
 
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
Re: Smokin Dave Cokin Is On Fumes This Baseball Season.

Bagiant said:
Hey Heim, are you still posting at LVA. Did you get comped a membership? If you are, how are things going over there. Do they have any kind of posters?
Click to expand...

I have no idea what is going on over there.....I was not going to
pay to post on a forum where I supply some decent info. I believe
'Old School' has a free ride along with some others. Anthony wanted
a harmonious environment and I can respect that however no one in
this vocation is above criticism not even the Hilton champ. :)


PS. I also was not enamored with Sportsmemo's presence on the new
pay site.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top