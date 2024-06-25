Smokin' Dave Cokin

C

ComptrBob

EOG Master
From Dave's Twitter account:

Unfortunately after mostly spinning its wheels and accomplishing surprisingly little, the cancer has now taken dead aim (grim but accurate choice of words) at my carotid artery. One doesn’t have to be a med whiz to know what that means. Basically you should not count on getting a Christmas present from me. I’ve got days or weeks, perhaps a couple months left and I’ll be going, going, gone.

x.com

x.com x.com
 
C

ComptrBob

EOG Master
For 7 years, Dave gave out CFB picks on the Stardust Line Sunday night show, hosted by John Kelly. His record was 190-131-5, 59.2%, +45.9u. Truly remarkable, lots of folks hung on the last 5 minutes of the show!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top