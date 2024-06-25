Smokin' Dave Cokin

From Dave's Twitter account:
Unfortunately after mostly spinning its wheels and accomplishing surprisingly little, the cancer has now taken dead aim (grim but accurate choice of words) at my carotid artery. One doesn’t have to be a med whiz to know what that means. Basically you should not count on getting a Christmas present from me. I’ve got days or weeks, perhaps a couple months left and I’ll be going, going, gone.
