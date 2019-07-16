SmoothStreams vs Bushay's Nitro for Sports aka IPTV

We all want sports and PPV on TV

I am about to pay 66 dollars to smooth streams 6 months for but I dont like lag or freezing which smooth streams has sometimes occur. I think that Nitro is a better IPTV product but I want to watch 16 CFB football games at the same time. I have not tried Nitro but Bushay says no or less freezing. This is not real time and there is a slight delay for Smooth streams but neither is nitro. Both products are not real time.

Bushay can you please enlighten. Also Bushay has been helpful with all IP TV questions but he is an agent for Nitro. Any other recommendations? I do use smooth streams through Kodi / Android
 
I use my friends cable and electric companies electric before the meter. Both working fine. I like the cost. Much cheaper than anything out there. Air conditioning running full blast along with computer tuned into EOG.



: )
 
MrTop said:
I use my friends cable and electric companies electric before the meter. Both working fine. I like the cost. Much cheaper than anything out there. Air conditioning running full blast along with computer tuned into EOG.



: )
I have hit close to the 1 TB of downloads so streaming can be intensive
 
All IPTV services will have some form of buffering from time to time. So will your cable tv. Some more than others. I don't remember telling you Nitro has no buffering. very minor on my end. When a service has more customers streaming than its servers can handle, you're going to get buffering. NItro doesn't have this problem. You mainly see buffering during events that many are watching at the same time. Like NFL football on Sunday afternoon. A PPV fight, or even when everyone gets home from work, eats dinner and sits down to watch tv. If you have many in your neighborhood with the same internet provider and a poor setup, you're chances increase you'll see some buffering. A poor setup would mean low internet speed you pay for, a modem/router that's out of date or cannot handle all the activity going on with any device running or connected to your wifi. TV's, tablets, phones, PlayStations, Xboxes, security systems, Video doorbells...any home automation. The worst culprit is where you're router is placed in your home. You cannot have your router in the basement and the tv you're trying to stream with on the 2nd floor. You're just asking for trouble. The closer the better and the fewer obstructions it needs to go around the better. That signal doesn't go thru walls well. Especially metal. And having your router too CLOSE is even worst sometimes. You're going to have issues if your router is within a foot or 2 of your tv. Move it away and get it up as high on a shelf as possible. The signal travels better up high.

SmoothStreams is for someone JUST wanting Sports. They've been around a long long time and have a horrible customer service. In fact, they don't have one. They will double charge you without your consent and will give no refund, only extend your service to make you whole. Their guides are down a lot. Especially of late. I've been with them over 5 years now and just now decided to no longer extend my sub. I have 3 other services and all are much better. They DO do a nice job with sports though if you're not buffering or have guide issues.

Not sure how you're going to watch 16 games at once with any service. And doing it thru cable you'll need a separate box for every stream and they charge for each box.

You get what you pay for in IPTV services just as in life. People think they can get a service for $5 a month that allows you to watch on 5 different TVs and your not going to have issues. I have news for you. You will.

I currently subscribe to 4 different services. They all have a little something different to offer. None compare to Nitro guys. I'll tell you whether I'm a reseller of their product or not. And so will other resellers that sell multiple services. They may try the others, but almost all end up with NItro in the end.
 
66 bucks for 6 months.... 11 USD per month.... it is a no brainer. Yes I like it only for sports but as a bonus you get HBO and SKinMax (Cinemax) and the other pay channels. This is just a good value. How much is nitro again?
 
wirelessjava said:
We all want sports and PPV on TV

I am about to pay 66 dollars to smooth streams 6 months for but I dont like lag or freezing which smooth streams has sometimes occur. I think that Nitro is a better IPTV product but I want to watch 16 CFB football games at the same time. I have not tried Nitro but Bushay says no or less freezing. This is not real time and there is a slight delay for Smooth streams but neither is nitro. Both products are not real time.

Bushay can you please enlighten. Also Bushay has been helpful with all IP TV questions but he is an agent for Nitro. Any other recommendations? I do use smooth streams through Kodi / Android
I have both and they both run 1-2 minutes behind vs Cable. Picture quality is great on both. Occasionally there is some freezing on Smoothstreams but I can usually switch to a different server and this fixes it.
 
BigOrange said:
I have both and they both run 1-2 minutes behind vs Cable. Picture quality is great on both. Occasionally there is some freezing on Smoothstreams but I can usually switch to a different server and this fixes it.
Thanks for the review BigOrange I like the idea of having both but Smooth Streams is good for me at 11 dollars per month
 
You can watch 16 games if you have a decent PC and multiple monitors. Any service that has the 4 way split screen makes it 'easy'. I suppose you could watch every game going if you had enough monitors and processing power. Basically you know when you get to the limit of what you can handle when screens are in a perpetual loading pattern. It will run every screen up until the last one then it wont load anymore basically.

If you just want sports then the one I have posted multiple times http://yoursports.stream/ is free and has 4 way split screen (has 1-2-3-4 split actually). All the feeds are 1080 and that takes a lot of processing power to run them. Even a decent smart TV will have trouble thats why I say a PC because you can build them to suit. I suspect mine could do it fairly easily but its a pretty expensive rig (for gaming and streaming) but I havent tested 16 screens. I only have a 55 in and have cabled the 65 in to it and it runs 8 screens with no problems. But I dont do it that was simply to test it.

Of course if you have a PC and a Lap top then you can double dip and put duo monitors on each. I also have a decent laptop but havent tested it on duo monitor I have connected it to a TV at the OTB and it was able to handle the 4 way screen.

As far as how much time streams are behind 'live' also depends on a few things. Some have built in delays as cushions to prevent buffering. I imagine paid ones put in as big a cushion as they can. That way you arent going to buffer even if you slow down. Similar to when you have to pause a movie or TV show playback to let the bar fill in. A lot of that is also based on processing power and not server speed or internet speed. If your device cant handle the data stream necessary to push it then youre going to have buffering regardless. Thats why sticks are at the low end their power is less than a box/cube and that is less than a TV, and that is less than a PC and so on.

Of course you could get 4 of these and more than likely have zero issues with anything....

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07NHQ4CXM?tag=rtings-tv-pr11b-20&ie=UTF8&th=1
 
If you had a power pack on your back you could get to the moon too. Might be a little inconvenient and take you longer. [A year isn't that long is it?] especially if your saving money. :LOL::LOL::LOL::LOL::LOL::LOL::LOL:
 
Sorry I get 14 games on.... I have one betting window open to handle in game betting with 2nd Half Lines


2 Web Pages open 12 games web based smooth streams
2 TVs on with Smooth Streams 2 Kodi Boxes full screen mode

I can put my 3 Ipads in the mix but I need those to place bets and watch lines.
 
wantitall4moi said:
http://yoursports.stream/

web based and its free. And theyre all 1920-1080 feeds. In some cases it would ironically be better to lower them to 1280-720 but no option.
quesiton for you wanti when you look for a feed say a soccer game going on or tennis or mlb

ACTIVATE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT!
You must create an account to live stream this match!


wanti what all info do they seek at this site for this "free account"
 
You need to signup to access all media
Please create a free account for unlimited access.
Don't have an account?
Sign up now! It only takes 2 minutes to signup for over a million titles.
  • 1. Account Info
  • 2. Verification
  • 3. Enjoy
 
trytrytry said:
quesiton for you wanti when you look for a feed say a soccer game going on or tennis or mlb

ACTIVATE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT!
You must create an account to live stream this match!


wanti what all info do they seek at this site for this "free account"
The soccer button is an AD button. So thats going to redirect you. If you get that redirect when you click a 'regular' channel/feed it means you clicked the ad and dint close it.'

Also those "Stream in HD" banners are also ads and they redirect you somewhere you dont need to click those because they all stream in HD already.
 
svbettor said:
I am checking this out. I wonder if they will have the PPV Boxing and MMA
they have all the MMA boxing ones are hard to get because boxing goes out of its way to stop people from streaming their PPVs. But there are other sites you can find those. Reddit always has links.

yeah I know the sub IPTVs have them all there which is OK if you dont want to look for them.
 
trytrytry said:
Bingo got it.

nice to have a few options with laptop or tablet for out of market stuff
they had every single NCAA hoops game even the ivy league. They even had some Div II games once in awhile. Basically anything they can get a feed to is there now. They will have every single NCAA college football game too. It wasnt the best option and stil lisnt but its getting there, theyre still missing a couple decent world sports feeds. And some of their TV feeds are British. But they have doubled the amount of channels they offer in the past couple months. I didnt realize how many they had now since I dont check it too much basically only when I link it here. But its definitely an option now.
 
The problem with these sites

1. I dont want to sign up EVER
2. You better have your virus scanner on high alert
3. Dont install anything. You may accidentally do it anyway when you go on these sites
4. I hate these pop up and pop unders
 
wantitall4moi

wantitall4moi

2
#37
#37
svbettor said:
The problem with these sites

1. I dont want to sign up EVER
2. You better have your virus scanner on high alert
3. Dont install anything. You may accidentally do it anyway when you go on these sites
4. I hate these pop up and pop unders
yeah they added that pop up but it keeps it free and it allowed them to add a lot more channels. If you have ad blocker like Blokada it doesnt pop up at all. On PC I dont know what you could use I am sure there are plenty.
 
svbettor said:
The problem with these sites

1. I dont want to sign up EVER
2. You better have your virus scanner on high alert
3. Dont install anything. You may accidentally do it anyway when you go on these sites
4. I hate these pop up and pop unders
I’ve had no issues with the link I posted. I use malwarebytes and avast with no problems.
 
I've got both. Both are good, SS is cheaper but Nitro has tons more content. Often I find Nitro to be slower behind than SS when compared to my cable box. Ive had a few instances of SS being quicker than my cable feed.
 
