SmoothStreams vs Bushay's Nitro for Sports aka IPTV

All IPTV services will have some form of buffering from time to time. So will your cable tv. Some more than others. I don't remember telling you Nitro has no buffering. very minor on my end. When a service has more customers streaming than its servers can handle, you're going to get buffering. NItro doesn't have this problem. You mainly see buffering during events that many are watching at the same time. Like NFL football on Sunday afternoon. A PPV fight, or even when everyone gets home from work, eats dinner and sits down to watch tv. If you have many in your neighborhood with the same internet provider and a poor setup, you're chances increase you'll see some buffering. A poor setup would mean low internet speed you pay for, a modem/router that's out of date or cannot handle all the activity going on with any device running or connected to your wifi. TV's, tablets, phones, PlayStations, Xboxes, security systems, Video doorbells...any home automation. The worst culprit is where you're router is placed in your home. You cannot have your router in the basement and the tv you're trying to stream with on the 2nd floor. You're just asking for trouble. The closer the better and the fewer obstructions it needs to go around the better. That signal doesn't go thru walls well. Especially metal. And having your router too CLOSE is even worst sometimes. You're going to have issues if your router is within a foot or 2 of your tv. Move it away and get it up as high on a shelf as possible. The signal travels better up high.



SmoothStreams is for someone JUST wanting Sports. They've been around a long long time and have a horrible customer service. In fact, they don't have one. They will double charge you without your consent and will give no refund, only extend your service to make you whole. Their guides are down a lot. Especially of late. I've been with them over 5 years now and just now decided to no longer extend my sub. I have 3 other services and all are much better. They DO do a nice job with sports though if you're not buffering or have guide issues.



Not sure how you're going to watch 16 games at once with any service. And doing it thru cable you'll need a separate box for every stream and they charge for each box.



You get what you pay for in IPTV services just as in life. People think they can get a service for $5 a month that allows you to watch on 5 different TVs and your not going to have issues. I have news for you. You will.



