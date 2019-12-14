So a sports book in New Jersey free-rolled me

Took mississippi st moneyline play.... then it wins -----------sorry void
game played in new jersey -----which voided it .... do they have to pay me?


sad
 
Is there some NJ law against taking a bet on a game in NJ? But even if so, it should be on them for putting the game on the board. That's their mistake. If they don't pay, they are scum. And with vehicles like Twitter and Yelp, we can rail against businesses like that.
 
I would guess that there is almost no chance the NJ DGE (Div. of Gaming Enforcement) would rule in your favor. They stood behind FanDuel reneging on live bets approved by the book, but with a slow data feed.
 
Valuist said:
Is there some NJ law against taking a bet on a game in NJ? But even if so, it should be on them for putting the game on the board. That's their mistake. If they don't pay, they are scum. And with vehicles like Twitter and Yelp, we can rail against businesses like that.
there is a law ... no bets on NCAA in new jersey . The division of gaming has fined the books in the past that took bets. I would get them in trouble i guess if i complained with even getting paid...
 
ComptrBob said:
I would guess that there is almost no chance the NJ DGE (Div. of Gaming Enforcement) would rule in your favor. They stood behind FanDuel reneging on live bets approved by the book, but with a slow data feed.
since that happened i guess there is no way i would get paid then. It is a good place to play.. the other books did not have it up . I was wondering why... that was it. lol
 
MrTop said:
No I did not. I knew it was not a home game Don Best puts a "N" next to the game.. funny thing is the game was less than 15 miles from me
Not trying to pile on here, , but how on earth do you wager on a contest not knowing where it's taking place? This is Fezzik-type stuff.

This becomes particularly important when you know it's a neutral site game. The site can affect so many things.

What if it were out west somewhere at altitude?
What if it were much closer to one team's home than the other's?
What if it were in a dome with a poor shooting background, and one team was way more dependent on jump shooting than the other?

You get my point...

(Although to be fair, apparently the book didn't know the location either. LOL)

With regard to this case, I agree with FW. I highly doubt had you lost, they would have collected. If for some reason they did, you would have recourse with the DGE. I don't think they were freerolling you.

Are you able to tell us which book? Understand if you can't.
 
ejd_5277 said:
Not trying to pile on here, , but how on earth do you wager on a contest not knowing where it's taking place? This is Fezzik-type stuff.

This becomes particularly important when you know it's a neutral site game. The site can affect so many things.

What if it were out west somewhere at altitude?
What if it were much closer to one team's home than the other's?
What if it were in a dome with a poor shooting background, and one team was way more dependent on jump shooting than the other?

You get my point...

(Although to be fair, apparently the book didn't know the location either. LOL)

With regard to this case, I agree with FW. I highly doubt had you lost, they would have collected. If for some reason they did, you would have recourse with the DGE. I don't think they were freerolling you.

Are you able to tell us which book? Understand if you can't.
you are correct about everything but one factor you missed

it was post time...... seconds left. and i followed skinny and it won.


;)
 
MrTop said:
there is a law ... no bets on NCAA in new jersey . The division of gaming has fined the books in the past that took bets. I would get them in trouble i guess if i complained with even getting paid...
Doesn't matter where the game is played. No bets on NJ teams period.

Bet365 does not know where St Peter's is though lol, I bet on one of their games cple weeks back
 
ejd_5277 said:
Not trying to pile on here, , but how on earth do you wager on a contest not knowing where it's taking place? This is Fezzik-type stuff.
I guarantee you that we have all done that.

Its not always clearly indicated that it is a neutral site game, and it can slip my mind to even check.

Happens all the time in early season college sports (football AND basketball)
 
