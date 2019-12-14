So a sports book in New Jersey free-rolled me

Not trying to pile on here, , but how on earth do you wager on a contest not knowing where it's taking place? This is Fezzik-type stuff.



This becomes particularly important when you know it's a neutral site game. The site can affect so many things.



What if it were out west somewhere at altitude?

What if it were much closer to one team's home than the other's?

What if it were in a dome with a poor shooting background, and one team was way more dependent on jump shooting than the other?



You get my point...



(Although to be fair, apparently the book didn't know the location either. LOL)



With regard to this case, I agree with FW. I highly doubt had you lost, they would have collected. If for some reason they did, you would have recourse with the DGE. I don't think they were freerolling you.



Are you able to tell us which book? Understand if you can't.