So I went to an online casino...

Actually I didn’t leave the house.
I just sat in a chair, drank some cocktails and had TV as background noise.
Online casinos are like an abyss. You can black out from everything and then regain consciousness hours after.
The betting volume can be surprisingly above comprehension.
It’s why Gaming companies are buying customers at a juicy premium nowadays.
I was fortunate. It could’ve been much much worse.
