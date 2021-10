jimmythegreek said: That an MLB work stoppage will be almost certain by December 2nd.



I'm licking my chops and will lmao if the wind up is a return to the pandemic days of a 60 game season.I know it's early, but getting my popcorn ready. Click to expand...

What a joke that would be. I don't believe it will happen, just both sides negotiating the best deal they can get and really who cares about it the stoppage is in December? No way do the players give up their current conditions with the threat of getting a cap or some other very painful changes instituted. They and the owners are raking it in now.