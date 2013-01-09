John Kelly said: I love Dink but his decision to sell selections is curious.



I have a healthy distaste for the sports advisory business and seeing Dink in the same pool as Jim Feist, Wayne Root, Ray Palmer, etc. is disturbing.



I guess if Edward Golden (Right Angle Sports) sells college basketball plays and people respect him, then Dink is allowed to sell winning NHL plays and not lose the tremendous respect he's enjoyed from the sports gambling fraternity.



Re: So who's gonna pay 3K for Dink's NHL service?I would pay and let me tell you whyFor many here, Dink has only proved himself for one season. I know for a fact that there have been many many other winning seasons. Furthermore, guys like Dink can change the sports advisory service because Dink is honest and a proven winning player. We need more Dinks in order to get rid of the Roots, Feists, Palmers etc. People will say that will never happen but those same people in NY never thought they would ban smoking in bars. It can be done.