So who's gonna pay 3K for Dink's NHL service?

Re: So who gonna pay 3K for Dinks service?

Re: So who gonna pay 3K for Dinks service?

I wonder if he turns down a 1500 counter offer?
 
Re: So who gonna pay 3K for Dinks service?

Re: So who gonna pay 3K for Dinks service?

Is that a real figure?

Probably Bernie/Marty. OSU likes to pay for info, too.
 
Re: So who's gonna pay 3K for Dink's NHL service?

$3,000 it is.

Dink said the service runs from February 1 through the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Expectations are to profit between 25 and 30 units.
 
Re: So who's gonna pay 3K for Dink's NHL service?

25-30 units:LMAO no thanks

i can offer 66% in WNBA with 250 units profit

$3,000 it is.

Dink said the service runs from February 1 through the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Expectations are to profit between 25 and 30 units.
Re: So who's gonna pay 3K for Dink's NHL service?

$3,000 it is.

Dink said the service runs from February 1 through the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Expectations are to profit between 25 and 30 units.
With these numbers in mind, your units would have to be a minimum of $200 to expect a profit (assuming he does profit 25-30 units) and a unit being 1-2% of your roll you need a bankroll of $10k-$20k

If you have a roll that size you probably aren't paying too many touts to begin with.
 
Re: So who's gonna pay 3K for Dink's NHL service?

I love Dink but his decision to sell selections is curious.

I have a healthy distaste for the sports advisory business and seeing Dink in the same pool as Jim Feist, Wayne Root, Ray Palmer, etc. is disturbing.

I guess if Edward Golden (Right Angle Sports) sells college basketball plays and people respect him, then Dink is allowed to sell winning NHL plays and not lose the tremendous respect he's enjoyed from the sports gambling fraternity.

I'm conflicted.
 
Re: So who's gonna pay 3K for Dink's NHL service?

No way in hell would I pay for it. Who wants to be down $3000 and then play catch up to break even. And then be down more when you get losing picks. Only way if I'm guarantee a winning season or get your money back. Have no respect for touts. If they are so good then they wouldn't have to sell their picks and make all their money from placing bets on their picks.
 
Re: So who's gonna pay 3K for Dink's NHL service?

Billy Walter pays for info. Warren Buffet pays for info. If a golf course is public or private it is still a golf course.
 
Re: So who's gonna pay 3K for Dink's NHL service?

I love Dink but his decision to sell selections is curious.

I have a healthy distaste for the sports advisory business and seeing Dink in the same pool as Jim Feist, Wayne Root, Ray Palmer, etc. is disturbing.

I guess if Edward Golden (Right Angle Sports) sells college basketball plays and people respect him, then Dink is allowed to sell winning NHL plays and not lose the tremendous respect he's enjoyed from the sports gambling fraternity.

I'm conflicted.
I would pay and let me tell you why

For many here, Dink has only proved himself for one season. I know for a fact that there have been many many other winning seasons. Furthermore, guys like Dink can change the sports advisory service because Dink is honest and a proven winning player. We need more Dinks in order to get rid of the Roots, Feists, Palmers etc. People will say that will never happen but those same people in NY never thought they would ban smoking in bars. It can be done.
 
Re: So who's gonna pay 3K for Dink's NHL service?

lol $3k?

really?

based on roughly a season of documented picks? hello small sample and variance and standard deviation?

first I learn that Ganchrow, the king of math, is working for an offshore book.

now you have dink selling picks.

tells me all I need to know as to why don't math professors simply bet sports and rake it in.

you can't make this up.

Munson better have dink's picks for free. After all he's the one who documented them.
 
Re: So who's gonna pay 3K for Dink's NHL service?

If you pay him 3k will he at least have the decency to write his plays in a fashion that doesn't require translation???
 
Re: So who's gonna pay 3K for Dink's NHL service?

This is all the forums are about these days. The few guys that post picks only do it in hopes they can have that one good season and then next year sell picks and try to cash in.
 
Re: So who's gonna pay 3K for Dink's NHL service?

I love Dink but his decision to sell selections is curious.

I have a healthy distaste for the sports advisory business and seeing Dink in the same pool as Jim Feist, Wayne Root, Ray Palmer, etc. is disturbing.
You realize your co-host Glisan is in that category as well right?

I would not advise anyone to purchase the Dink package
 
Re: So who's gonna pay 3K for Dink's NHL service?

$3k for a volatile half-season with promises of +25 units?

see ya back on the free boards next season movie man lol
 
Re: So who's gonna pay 3K for Dink's NHL service?

Send Sammy a can vienna sausage , pack of crackers & Cola...

Sammy will give you his picks , all sports , for 7 days
 
Re: So who's gonna pay 3K for Dink's NHL service?

As long as you bet a decent size per unit I would say it is completely worth it buy dink's NHL plays IMO

Can't hate on the guy for charging if there are people that will pay for it (and there unquestionably is)

BOL to dink this season. I'm sure he will kill it once again
 
Re: So who's gonna pay 3K for Dink's NHL service?

Not worth $3000 when limits are often $500. Professional gambler turned tout? No thank you.
 
Re: So who's gonna pay 3K for Dink's NHL service?

I swear I remember Dink saying he would never go tout....railbird might be fuckign with everyone here...
 
Re: So who's gonna pay 3K for Dink's NHL service?

I swear I remember Dink saying he would never go tout....railbird might be fuckign with everyone here...
dink has already said he was selling. the only news this thread brings is the price for his plays, which from the sounds of JK's posts came from his appearance on the EOG radio show
 
Re: So who's gonna pay 3K for Dink's NHL service?

I love Dink but his decision to sell selections is curious.

I have a healthy distaste for the sports advisory business and seeing Dink in the same pool as Jim Feist, Wayne Root, Ray Palmer, etc. is disturbing.

I guess if Edward Golden (Right Angle Sports) sells college basketball plays and people respect him, then Dink is allowed to sell winning NHL plays and not lose the tremendous respect he's enjoyed from the sports gambling fraternity.

I'm conflicted.
Wow, I'm somewhat surprised, but happy, to see you say this since you surround yourself and know so many touts personally, including your radio sidekick, David.
 
Re: So who's gonna pay 3K for Dink's NHL service?

good for him

from what i saw posted last year in his threads people should be lining up to buy his plays
 
Re: So who's gonna pay 3K for Dink's NHL service?

Ahhh thanks Tripp... Guess I missed that news....

But he did say he would never go tout last year didn't he?
 
