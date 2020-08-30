Some Men You Just Can't Reach

This is a Clown Post:
This is Real MoFo Post:
Do you see the Morons that I have to deal with everyday on here? How in the fuck could you have watched Game 1 and not realized that Por just couldn't guard UniBron, it was a mismatch.
Good to see you are OK Bred. I think there are some rough games ahead for you in this series.
Like I said, we have LeBrick and you don't. As soon as his teammates just start playing LG avg, you're fucked, despite the fact that 40% of our starting lineup is out and the Home Court advantage that the best in the West (like I foretold before the season) deserves is null and void..