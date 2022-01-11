Some Sleeping Advice

I'm a bad sleeper. I sometimes grind but I can't use a dental guard as I have difficulty sleeping with one in. I grind less when I sleep on my back. I think one of the keys is the head has to be elevated a bit. I have a Fitbit that tracks sleep. I've found a) I cannot drink caffeine within 10-12 hours of going to sleep. I will toss and turn. Secondly, there's definitely a correlation between exercise and sleep quality. According to Fitbit, when I do actually get a good night sleep it's almost always a day where I worked out at the gym earlier. And there's a fine line with food. Definitely don't want to eat anything that causes indigestion, but also don't want to go to bed starving. Nuts are a good evening snack. IMO.