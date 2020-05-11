Somebody High Up Needs to Say This.....

Sports is an essential business. It keeps people home watching and not out spreading. For that reason sports leagues shouldn't feel guilty about paying for and administrating the Abbot 5-15 minute test.

Sports leagues are afraid of the backlash about getting Abbot Test ahead of health care workers. Sports in danger of not returning in 2020 because of this.
 
Essential, indeed.

Sporting events are a fabulous source of community pride.

Young, old, black, white, male female, etc. all coming together rooting for the home team.

Here in Chicago, I'm amazed by the militant stance of the mayor (Lori Lightfoot) and state governor (J.B. Pritzker).

They're dragging their feet with a five-phase reopening plan that denies fans from attending sporting events in the state.

Phase 5, a return to normalcy, will not take place until a vaccine or reliable treatment hits the marketplace.

Meantime, neighhoring state Indiana is proposing a "business as usual" policy as early as July 4.
 
