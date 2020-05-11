Somebody High Up Needs to Say This.....

Sports is an essential business. It keeps people home watching and not out spreading. For that reason sports leagues shouldn't feel guilty about paying for and administrating the Abbot 5-15 minute test.
Sports leagues are afraid of the backlash about getting Abbot Test ahead of health care workers. Sports in danger of not returning in 2020 because of this.
