Somebody High Up Needs to Say This.....

Essential, indeed.



Sporting events are a fabulous source of community pride.



Young, old, black, white, male female, etc. all coming together rooting for the home team.



Here in Chicago, I'm amazed by the militant stance of the mayor (Lori Lightfoot) and state governor (J.B. Pritzker).



They're dragging their feet with a five-phase reopening plan that denies fans from attending sporting events in the state.



Phase 5, a return to normalcy, will not take place until a vaccine or reliable treatment hits the marketplace.



Meantime, neighhoring state Indiana is proposing a "business as usual" policy as early as July 4.