Somebody tell me why Eric Bieniemy is not a head coach going into the 22-23 NFL football season….

In 1989, Bieniemy was ticketed in Westminster, Colorado
for driving a defective vehicle, and in Aurora, Colorado
for speeding. In October 1990, Bieniemy's license was suspended for a year after another traffic violation. On March 21, 1991, Bieniemy was caught speeding and driving with suspended license on I-70
near Rifle, Colorado
, going 92 mph in a 65 mph zone. On April 17, 1991, Bieniemy failed to appear in court on charges relating to the March 21 incident. A bench warrant was issued in Colorado for his arrest on April 23, 1991, two days after he was drafted in the 1991 NFL Draft
.[13]
On July 4, 1990, Bieniemy pleaded no contest to interfering with a firefighter who had been performing his duties to extinguish a fire in Bieniemy's mother's garage.[13]
Bieniemy received an eight-month suspended sentence[14]
and was suspended for one game.[15]
Bieniemy was instructed to do 40 hours of community service and attend an eight-hour firefighting training session.[13]
An assistant city attorney said Bieniemy failed to attend the firefighting training session as stipulated in the plea agreement, but Bieniemy asserted the session was optional.[13]
On September 27, 1993, Bieniemy was arrested in Boulder, Colorado, for allegedly harassing a female parking attendant. According to the police report, while with his friends, Bieniemy put his hand on the attendant's neck, startling her. She told police ,"[14]
that Bieniemy and his friends took off their pants and began urinating nearby. Bieniemy was also named in an outstanding warrant on a charge of driving with a suspended license. As a result of this incident, Bieniemy was banned from the University of Colorado Boulder campus for one year.[7][16]
In April 2001, Bieniemy was arrested for driving under the influence and was docked a month's pay.[17]