Somebody will fry in the Police Department In Louisville…

This is very simple. The police fucked up because they are a bunch of fuckups. I have never met Scottie Scheffler. Normally that doesn't give me enough information to know if he is capable of such violent acts. This case I know. The police couldn't handle a simple incident and overreacted to a confused Scottie. They created and escalated the "violence" by trying to arrest him and then hustle doubled down by booking him. He did nothing wrong. This is a disgrace and it's dangerous because these are the same pigs who will be the first responders to a real situation such as terrorist attacks. They can't even handle Scottie!



We are not a sirius country. President Trump indicted left and right on bullshit. On trial for bullshit. Now the #1 golfer in the world and consummate gentleman getting arrested and mischarged for a situation the police created. They didn't know who he was at first. But then they followed through after they knew. Should have said sorry Scottie. Good luck!



I'll bet it all the dash cam shows exactly what I posted. Scottie got confused and tried to pass through. Cops went nuts and dragged him out of the car. The stupid fat pig injured himself. Thank God they didn't shoot him 33X! I want the trophy but not that bad.