Somebody will fry in the Police Department In Louisville…

Scheffler probably the squeakiest clean member of the PGA….talk about clown shows….
This is very simple. The police fucked up because they are a bunch of fuckups. I have never met Scottie Scheffler. Normally that doesn't give me enough information to know if he is capable of such violent acts. This case I know. The police couldn't handle a simple incident and overreacted to a confused Scottie. They created and escalated the "violence" by trying to arrest him and then hustle doubled down by booking him. He did nothing wrong. This is a disgrace and it's dangerous because these are the same pigs who will be the first responders to a real situation such as terrorist attacks. They can't even handle Scottie!
We are not a sirius country. President Trump indicted left and right on bullshit. On trial for bullshit. Now the #1 golfer in the world and consummate gentleman getting arrested and mischarged for a situation the police created. They didn't know who he was at first. But then they followed through after they knew. Should have said sorry Scottie. Good luck!
I'll bet it all the dash cam shows exactly what I posted. Scottie got confused and tried to pass through. Cops went nuts and dragged him out of the car. The stupid fat pig injured himself. Thank God they didn't shoot him 33X! I want the trophy but not that bad.
These fuckers are trapped. If they were stevo smart, they'd come clean and drop all the charges and apologize. Like stevo, they are not smart. They will continue while hiding or manipulating the Tracy Dash and Jesse the Body cam.
This was not not Tiger. This was not DJ. This was not John Daly. They picked the absolute worse and worse victim. I'd bet my life on Scottie clean.
Even on a " normal" day things are screwed up getting in there.On thursday Zalatoris texted his parents , who would be arriving later that day ,to warn them about what a logistical nightmare and clusterfuck it was trying to get into the golf course.
Heard a report that he was out late at a strip club with some gang bangers he met in the joint.What a difference a day makes. He's still -7 but dropped quite a few places after a bad start today.
Watched almost every min of LIV, watched less than 30 seconds of the sad PGA event, they just dont have any pizazz anymore.Wins again!