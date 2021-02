SORRY PETTINE YOU CAN'T FOOL US: TOO MANY GARBAGE TIME SITUATIONS ON THE SHORT END

Re: SORRY PETTINE YOU CAN'T FOOL US: TOO MANY GARBAGE TIME SITUATIONS ON THE SHORT ENDTwo things are becoming clear to teammates watching the situation play out:1) When Manziel isn't rolling up dollar bills in bathrooms or hanging with Floyd Mayweather , he is incredibly studious. Players say that he doesn't party and that, of all the Browns' rookies, he studies the most. He's actually fairly quiet in the locker room, even laid back, two players said."None of us have seen the crazy Manziel," one player said. "All we've seen is the professional Manziel.""He's the fastest learner I've ever been around," another said."It looks good," said wide receiver Nate Burleson, when asked if Manziel is grasping the playbook. "I came in early because I was injured over the summer. Injured guys and rookies got a couple practices in before everybody else. He was looking like he's looking now. He's whipping that ball around. He knows what he’s doing. He's a rookie, so he's going to make a couple mistakes here and there. You can't expect the guy to be perfect. I'm in Year 12 and make a mistake or two. He looks good and he knows the playbook. He's just in a position where everything is over-exaggerated, but he's handling it well.""I think Coach [Mike] Pettine and the staff here have called this an open competition, and I believe that it is," Manziel said. "I'm just trying to get in here every day and try to be better as a player, as a teammate, really hone in on my craft and try and make this football team as good as I can. Whatever my role is on this team, I think that will be decided with play within these next few weeks. At the end of the day, what I want is what's best for this team, what's best for this organization, because this is about the Cleveland Browns . This isn't about me. This isn't about [Hoyer]. This isn't about just the quarterback position. It takes 22 positions on the team to make this whole thing work and come together, so it's not just about us."Pettine said Manziel's attitude has been "great. From the day he walked in here, he's been extremely coachable. It's been great to meet him. He asks the right questions. He's been fine."All of that is the good news. His professionalism in the locker room, away from the paparazzi, isn't a question.2) The more-surprising thing that players and others in the organization have noticed, is that Manziel hasn't displayed the dazzling abilities that he did in college. They don't see extraordinary quickness or arm strength that amazes."I haven't seen anything that makes me go, 'Wow,' " one player said.Wide receiver Andrew Hawkins, 28, while praising Manziel's competitiveness and swagger, also said: "I don't care what the job is, you can tell the difference between a 28-year-old and a 21-year-old."I checked with players early in camp and then weeks later, and the message was the same. Manziel's skill level hasn't stood out.One player explained that this is creating a pseudo-divide in opinions: Some of the younger players want to roll with Manziel, while older ones like the stability Hoyer provides and believe that stability will help them push through a brutal season-opening schedule.