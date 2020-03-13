South Point claims the right to void all MLB RSW bets

I had an interesting Twitter dialog with Chris Andrews who announced that South Point was voiding (refunding) all MLB RSW bets.



I asked what rule South Point used in claiming this right. Chris responded with the rather terse and cryptic "The rule says ‘once the season starts.’ The season hasn’t started." Seems they claim the right to void any RSW bet before the season starts. Wow!



Perhaps would be an interesting challenge to take to the Nevada Gaming Commission if I had bet a MLB RSW at South Point.