South Point claims the right to void all MLB RSW bets

C

ComptrBob

EOG Dedicated
#1
#1
I had an interesting Twitter dialog with Chris Andrews who announced that South Point was voiding (refunding) all MLB RSW bets.

I asked what rule South Point used in claiming this right. Chris responded with the rather terse and cryptic "The rule says ‘once the season starts.’ The season hasn’t started." Seems they claim the right to void any RSW bet before the season starts. Wow!

Perhaps would be an interesting challenge to take to the Nevada Gaming Commission if I had bet a MLB RSW at South Point.
 
C

ComptrBob

EOG Dedicated
#5
#5
John Kelly said:
Feels like they should wait to see how things play out.

What's the rush?
Click to expand...
Right, no rush. Or offer a refund if someone requested it.

I have responded to Chris: Declaring it "ACTION when the season starts" is NOT the same as "ACTION only if the season starts on time, and bets can be voided any time before the season starts". Implies a book would also have the right to just void accepted bets that got a good RSW line?
 
raycabino

raycabino

Long Live Wilson!
#8
#8
Yeah feels easiest thing there is refund on demand. Other than that wait til you know for sure that they won't meet the criteria of games needed.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top