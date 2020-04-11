Speculation on a WNBA romance between a coach and player

Former WNBA player Penny Toler was recently fired as an executive of the Los Angeles Sparks.The divorce was contentious and Toler in the process aired some of the team's dirty laundry.She mentioned team president Christine Simmons and a Sparks ballboy were involved in a sexual relationship.Apparently, the ballboy was over 18 years old.As for the sexual relationship between coach and player, I would guess Brian Agler was dating former Oregon State basketball star Sydney Wiese, the first-round draft pick of the Sparks in 2017.Agler was 58 and Wiese was 22.Yowza!