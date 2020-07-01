Attended a table tennis club last month in Las Vegas to watch EOG contributor BOMZEE practice his craft.



He's a serious table tennis enthusiast.



Learned the difference between ping pong (a basement activity) and table tennis (a world-class sport).



BOMZEE was practicing with James, his mentor, who works as a butler for The Mansions at MGM Grand.



James hails from Indonesia and he's a table tennis prodigy.



BOMZEE and James met more than 25 years ago.



James crafted BOMZEE's entire game from overall philosophy to table tennis equipment (paddle, specifically).



Here's the most important lesson James taught Bomzee about high-level table tennis: Speed trumps spin.



Eager to watch BOMZEE play again in mid-July.



I'll bring my paddle this time around.



One note: If BOMZEE wanted to skunk me, he could. He's far too generous to embarrass me, however.