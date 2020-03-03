Spike Lee is "DONE" with the Knicks for the rest of the year!

Wow, pretty good sized rhubarb. Hard to make sense of it with his complaint on First Take this morning.



Apparently, Knicks people stopped him from using the entrance supposedly reserved for Knicks staff.

Spike, more or less exploded.



I, guess he is a pretty frustrated fan???



Any way to impeach Jimmy Dolan, LOL. Sucks when fans are stuck with a rotten owner who is incompetent and nobody big time wants to play for him.