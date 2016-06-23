Sports in the media

I've always enjoyed the business side of sports. The numbers, ratings...how the media views things. Starting this thread and hope to get some feedback going.
 
Re: Sports in the media

REPORT: BILL SIMMONS HAS 3-YEAR HBO DEAL, ANY GIVEN WEDNESDAY FIRST SEASON 20 EPISODES


Hopefully this is good. They are paying him enough.


http://awfulannouncing.com/2016/rep...given-wednesday-first-season-20-episodes.html

[FONT=&quot]Shortly before the premiere of Any Given Wednesday on HBO, details about Bill Simmons’ contract with the premium cable network and negotiations with other suitors that expressed interest after he left ESPN have been revealed.[/FONT]
[FONT=&quot]Perhaps most importantly, USA Today‘s Gary Levin reported that Simmons has a three-year deal with HBO worth more than $20 million. That fits with the June 8 Hollywood Reporter feature that said Simmons would be earning between $7 million and $9 million per year, a raise from the $5 million annual salary he made at ESPN.[/FONT]
[FONT=&quot]How many episodes of Any Given Wednesday will air this year? Simmons’ first season will last for 20 episodes, broadcast over the next 26 weeks. Looking at the calendar and considering that we’re already halfway through the year, that initial order makes sense. That schedule will take Simmons’ first run up to Dec. 21, right before the holidays and the end of college football and NFL regular seasons.[/FONT]
 
Re: Sports in the media

not a bill simmons fan, a fake sharp and uses profanity in every sentence. Credit bill simmons for the 20 million theft job
 
Re: Sports in the media

Why is Bill Simmons so popular ? its not like he was a manager,player etc with good insight into sports.
Who made him the authority he is supposed to be ?

Just curious,hes nothing more than a pundit,here they are ten a penny,come and go.Seems Simmons is lauded as some expert and his opinion matters.
Isnt he no more than a media hack ?
 
Re: Sports in the media

Same question on Bayless ? why does anyone care what an old man who never played sport for a living says ?
Why is he some high regarded figure? cause he says controversial stuff?
You could pluck 90% of EOG posters and stick them on Tv & theyd do the same thing.
I just dont get it.

Seems any Joe who talks shit could become some huge Tv personality if they caught the right breaks.
 
Re: Sports in the media

This wont get any talk here but this is an important story for NHL people. X-files I believe broke this here.


Keith Olbermann: Rogers dumping Strombo is "dumbest thing I've seen in 36 years"











[FONT=&quot] Former ESPN broadcaster Keith Olbermann apparently has strong feelings about who should host Hockey Night In Canada. Monday’s report (initially from Dave Feschuk of The Toronto Star) that Rogers plans to dump George Strombopolous and return Ron MacLean to his former role as lead host of the Saturday night national broadcast saw Olbermann go off on the decision on Twitter Monday and Tuesday, calling it “the dumbest thing I’ve seen in 36 years in TV sports.” And he didn’t stop there:









Keith Olbermann
@KeithOlbermann

The decision to replace @strombo as host of @hockeynight is the dumbest thing I've seen in 36 years in TV sports#OthersAllInvolvedMe
3:12 PM - 20 Jun 2016











Keith Olbermann
@KeithOlbermann

What @Strombo did was let experts, guests talk, w/o the mawkish sucking up by the guy who reenacted the "live" role from Weekend @ Bernie's
3:17 PM - 20 Jun 2016











Keith Olbermann
@KeithOlbermann

I've long been told the innovators who run @Sportsnet@HockeyNight were overruled by morons. @Strombo story confirms it. Good luck w/Leno2
9:09 AM - 21 Jun 2016











Keith Olbermann
@KeithOlbermann

So @SportsNet and @HockeyNight, you dumped a host who made it about everybody but himself, and brought back Don Cherry's simpering enabler?
9:12 AM - 21 Jun 2016











Keith Olbermann
@KeithOlbermann

Lastly and seriously, @Sportsnet @HockeyNight: I don't like MacLean's work but he was a perfect fit for Hometown Hockey. You ruined that too
9:20 AM - 21 Jun 2016










Not everyone will agree with Olbermann’s take here, as there were numerous Canadian hockey fans upset with the switch from MacLean to Strombopolous and plenty happy to see reports of a MacLean return. Olbermann certainly has substantial broadcast experience of his own, though, and he provides an interesting perspective on this. It’s worth noting that Olbermann has long been a supporter of Strombopolous’ NHL work; when he had Strombopolous on his ESPN show Olbermann last year, he introduced him as “the host of the best studio pre- or post-game show in North America, in English anyway.”



[/FONT]
 
Re: Sports in the media

Stephen A. Smith has incorrectly picked NBA Finals winner six seasons running






If Stephen A. Smith picks a team to win the NBA Finals, recent data says you probably shouldn’t bet on his opinion.
A video has surfaced on YouTube of the rowdy First Take host and his predictions in the NBA Finals over the past six seasons. Smith didn’t exactly nail his predictions, in fact, he’s been 100% wrong every Finals since 2011 with his guesses. Roll the tape.

 
Re: Sports in the media

ManchesterUk said:
Why is Bill Simmons so popular ? its not like he was a manager,player etc with good insight into sports.
Who made him the authority he is supposed to be ?

Just curious,hes nothing more than a pundit,here they are ten a penny,come and go.Seems Simmons is lauded as some expert and his opinion matters.
Isnt he no more than a media hack ?
Click to expand...
I honestly don't watch a lot of ESPN. Rarely in fact and dont even know who Simmons is. Just thought he must be a pretty big deal deal with HBO giving him his own show and this much money. This seeks like a Rome on Showtime or Bryant Gumbel type of investigative reporting. I'll watch if its good.

Bayless OTOH is a jerk. Worse than Colin Coward. Who I only was made aware of, when he did the Harbaugh interview and Jim punked him.

These guys get hired cause they are camera friendly for the most part, non controversial and are politically correct. Plus they generally draw good rating wherever they were beforehand.
 
Re: Sports in the media

ESPN draws lowest NBA Draft rating since 2012 due to weak class, competing Yahoo showhttp://awfulannouncing.com/2016/espn-draws-lowest-nba-draft-rating-since-2012-due-to-weak-class-competing-yahoo-show.html

[FONT=&quot]ESPN’s NBA Draft ratings plummeted this year, according to Sports Business Daily, likely as a result of a weak draft class and a competing broadcast by Yahoo.[/FONT]
[FONT=&quot]According to SBD, ESPN drew a 2.4 overnight rating Thursday, down from a record-setting 3.1 each of the past two years. Louisville led all markets with a 6.5 local rating.[/FONT]
[FONT=&quot]This year’s draft class was in some ways tailor-made for low ratings. It wasn’t a especially strong group, but unlike previous weak drafts like 2013’s, this time there was no drama over who would be taken first, or even second. And after Ben Simmons and Brandon Ingram were off the board, there weren’t too many big names left. In fact, the first round was mostly full of foreign players and guys who had less-than-extraordinary college careers.[/FONT]
 
Re: Sports in the media

The 50 Most-Watched Sporting Events of 2016 (So Far)
http://www.sportsmediawatch.com/2016/07/halftime-most-watched-sporting-events-year-so-far-nfl-nba/

[TABLE="width: 100%"]

[TH="colspan: 6, align: center"]MOST-WATCHED SPORTING EVENTS OF 2016

Through July 13

[/TH]


#

[TH="width: 35, align: center"]Sport[/TH]
[TH="width: 145, align: center"]Event[/TH]
[TH="width: 35, align: center"]Rtg.[/TH]
[TH="width: 50, align: center"]Vwrs.[/TH]
[TH="width: 60, align: center"]Net[/TH]


1

NFL

Broncos/Panthers
Super Bowl 50

[TD="align: center"]46.6[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]111.86M[/TD]

CBS


2

NFL

Patriots/Broncos
AFC Championship

[TD="align: center"]29.3[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]53.30M[/TD]

CBS


3

NFL

Cardinals/Panthers
NFC Championship

[TD="align: center"]24.1[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]45.74M[/TD]

FOX


4

NFL

Steelers/Broncos
AFC Divisional

[TD="align: center"]23.6[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]42.95M[/TD]

CBS


5

NFL

Packers/Washington
NFC Wild Card

[TD="align: center"]21.8[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]38.85M[/TD]

FOX


6

NFL

Seahawks/Panthers
NFC Divisional

[TD="align: center"]21.1[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]36.70M[/TD]

FOX


7

NFL

Seahawks/Vikings
NFC Wild Card

[TD="align: center"]21.0[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]35.30M[/TD]

NBC


8

NFL

Packers/Cardinals
NFC Divisional

[TD="align: center"]18.8[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]33.73M[/TD]

NBC


9

NFL

Chiefs/Patriots
AFC Divisional

[TD="align: center"]18.1[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]31.50M[/TD]

CBS


10

NFL

Steelers/Bengals
AFC Wild Card

[TD="align: center"]17.5[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]31.23M[/TD]

CBS


11

NBA

Cavaliers/Warriors
NBA Finals Game 7

[TD="align: center"]15.8[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]31.02M[/TD]

ABC


12

CFB

Alabama/Clemson
Nat’l Championship

[TD="align: center"]15.0[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]26.18M[/TD]

ESPN


13

NFL

Chiefs/Texans
AFC Wild Card

[TD="align: center"]14.8[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]25.42M[/TD]

ABC, ESPN


14

NFL

Vikings/Packers
Week 17 SNF

[TD="align: center"]13.8[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]24.29M[/TD]

NBC


15

NFL

Regional action
Week 17 Nat’l Window

[TD="align: center"]12.0[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]20.88M[/TD]

FOX


16

NBA

Warriors/Cavaliers
NBA Finals Game 6

[TD="align: center"]11.8[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]20.70M[/TD]

ABC


17

NBA

Cavaliers/Warriors
NBA Finals Game 5

[TD="align: center"]11.8[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]20.53M[/TD]

ABC


18

NBA

Cavaliers/Warriors
NBA Finals Game 1

[TD="align: center"]11.1[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]19.20M[/TD]

ABC


19

NFL

Regional action
Week 17 Nat’l Window

[TD="align: center"]11.2[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]18.96M[/TD]

CBS


20

CBB

Villanova/UNC
Nat’l Championship

[TD="align: center"]10.6[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]17.75M[/TD]

TBS, TNT, TruTV


21

NFL

Regional action
Week 17 Rgn’l Window

[TD="align: center"]10.3[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]17.55M[/TD]

CBS


22

NBA

Cavaliers/Warriors
NBA Finals Game 2

[TD="align: center"]9.8[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]17.49M[/TD]

ABC


23

NBA

Warriors/Cavaliers
NBA Finals Game 4

[TD="align: center"]9.8[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]16.57M[/TD]

ABC


24

NBA

Warriors/Cavaliers
NBA Finals Game 3

[TD="align: center"]9.7[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]16.47M[/TD]

ABC


25

NBA

Thunder/Warriors
WCF Game 7

[TD="align: center"]8.9[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]16.00M[/TD]

TNT


26

Horse

Kentucky Derby
Race segment

[TD="align: center"]9.0[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]15.53M[/TD]

NBC


27

CFB

Stanford/Iowa
Rose Bowl

[TD="align: center"]7.4[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]13.55M[/TD]

ESPN Megacast


28

CBB

UNC/Syracuse
Final Four

[TD="align: center"]7.3[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]12.94M[/TD]

TBS, TNT, TruTV


29

Golf

The Masters
Final round

[TD="align: center"]7.7[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]12.40M[/TD]

CBS


30

CBB

Villanova/Kansas
Elite Eight

[TD="align: center"]6.7[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]11.56M[/TD]

CBS


31

Auto

Daytona 500
NASCAR Sprint Cup

[TD="align: center"]6.6[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]11.36M[/TD]

FOX


32

NBA

Warriors/Thunder
WCF Game 6

[TD="align: center"]6.2[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]10.81M[/TD]

TNT


33

CBB

Kentucky/Indiana
NCAA Second round

[TD="align: center"]

N/A

[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]10.49M[/TD]

CBS


34

CBB

Villanova/Oklahoma
Final Four

[TD="align: center"]

N/A

[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]10.45M[/TD]

TBS, TNT, TruTV


35

CBB

UNC/Notre Dame
Elite Eight

[TD="align: center"]5.8[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]10.11M[/TD]

TBS


36

NBA

Thunder/Warriors
WCF Game 5

[TD="align: center"]6.1[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]10.00M[/TD]

TNT


37

Soccer

Chile/Argentina
Copa America final

[TD="align: center"]

N/A

[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]9.80M[/TD]

UNI, FS1


38

CFB

Ohio St./Notre Dame
Fiesta Bowl

[TD="align: center"]5.6[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]9.76M[/TD]

ESPN


39

Horse

Preakness Stakes
Race segment

[TD="align: center"]5.8[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]9.41M[/TD]

NBC


40

CFB

Mississippi/Okla. St.
Sugar Bowl

[TD="align: center"]5.1[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]8.94M[/TD]

ESPN


41

CFB

Michigan/Florida
Citrus Bowl

[TD="align: center"]5.1[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]8.76M[/TD]

ABC


42

MLB

All-Star Game

[TD="align: center"]5.4[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]8.71M[/TD]

FOX


43

NBA

Thunder/Warriors
WCF Game 1

[TD="align: center"]5.3[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]8.71M[/TD]

TNT


44

NBA

Warriors/Thunder
WCF Game 4

[TD="align: center"]5.4[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]8.63M[/TD]

TNT


45

Olym.

Women’s Gymnastics
U.S. Olympic Trials

[TD="align: center"]5.0[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]8.58M[/TD]

NBC​

46

CBB

Notre Dame/S.F.A.
NCAA Second round

[TD="align: center"]

N/A

[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]8.39M[/TD]

CBS


47

NFL

NFL Draft
First round

[TD="align: center"]5.2[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]8.33M[/TD]

ESPN, NFLN


48

CBB

Oklahoma/VCU
Second round

[TD="align: center"]5.1[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]8.26M[/TD]

CBS


49

CBB

Duke/Yale
NCAA Second round

[TD="align: center"]

N/A

[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]8.12M[/TD]

CBS


50

Soccer

Argentina/USA
Copa America semi

[TD="align: center"]

N/A

[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]8.09M[/TD]

UNI, FS1


NR

NFL

Regional action

[TD="colspan: 2, align: center"]

8.7 overnight

[/TD]

FOX


[/TABLE]
 
Re: Sports in the media

Not surprising to see the NFL dominant, I am a little surprised to see the Cavs/Warriors game 7 finish ahead of the Bama/Clem Natl Championship though
 
Re: Sports in the media

I can tell you what goes on behind the scenes is more entertaining than what goes on in front of the cameras 95% of the time. If ESPN had cameras in the newsroom and all that would be far more entertaining than what actually gets aired.
 
Re: Sports in the media

ESPN, the world wide leader in sports yet only had 5 of the top 50 events on their network. And nothing in the top 10 including their sister station ABC.
 
Re: Sports in the media

too busy chasing those world change sports moments like was that tiger's 4 iron or a hybrid that went thru the black Cadillac Escalade windows...
 
Re: Sports in the media

Showtime’s to follow Florida State for its 2nd season of its college football doc series

http://awfulannouncing.com/2016/sho...e-for-its-second-season-of-a-season-with.html

Following last year’s critically acclaimed documentary series “A Season With Notre Dame Football,” Showtime is back for a second season of the college football Hard Knocks-type show with “A Season With Florida State Football.”
The series will premiere on Tuesday, September 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime and the date is significant because it’s the day after the Seminoles’ 2016 season opener against Mississippi so there will be a short turnaround for footage from that game.
Certainly Florida State is a compelling choice with all of the things that have happened with the football program over the past few years, so there won’t be a lack of material for the series.
The official announcement has a quote from Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher:
“We are very excited to partner with Showtime this season and eager to give college football fans a unique look into our program,” said Head Coach Jimbo Fisher. “At Florida State, we have a tremendous family atmosphere, and we are looking forward to showcasing what makes FSU football special.”
Florida State enters the 2016 campaign as one of the favorites to be in this season’s College Football Playoff so seeing the behind the scenes of the program will be quite interesting to watch. It also marks the first time Florida State has granted access to cameras for inside looks during the season.
In addition, the show will run every Tuesday at 10 p.m. throughout the season.


 
Re: Sports in the media

Good thread.

That Top 50 you posted.

#1 and #2 = Two of the most sickening games in NFL history.

#2: That choking punk Brady missing Gronk on the 2-pointer.

#1: That over-hyped POS Newton shitting the bed.
 
Bushay

Bushay

NHL Expert
Re: Sports in the media

El Chapo said:
Good thread.

That Top 50 you posted.

#1 and #2 = Two of the most sickening games in NFL history.

#2: That choking punk Brady missing Gronk on the 2-pointer.

#1: That over-hyped POS Newton shitting the bed.
Click to expand...
Where's the Stephan Curry choke rate?
 
Bushay

Bushay

NHL Expert
Re: Sports in the media

http://awfulannouncing.com/2016/ste...less-leaving-first-take-its-my-reign-now.html

[h=1]STEPHEN A. SMITH ON SKIP BAYLESS LEAVING FIRST TAKE: “IT’S MY REIGN NOW”[/h]
[FONT=&quot]If you don’t want to sit through 11 minutes of Stephen A. ranting (who could blame you), the big highlight is Smith proclaiming that First Take is now his kingdom thanks to his former partner’s departure.[/FONT]
“The only reason I did First Take was because Skip asked me to. In my mind it was his show and I had nothing but respect for him for that… he’s gone, it’s my reign now. With Max. With Molly. And we’re not going to hesitate to bring it. We’re not running from anything. We are going to make it happen, we are going to do what we’ve been doing, and we’re going to strive to take it to another level.”
“The fervor, the tenacity, the conviction, the fight, the feistiness, and everything else that you’ve come to expect it will be here because I’m going to see to it that it’s going to be here.”
[FONT=&quot]Smith also said he and Kellerman would tackle racial and social issues on the new First Take and that the program wouldn’t talk incessantly about LeBron James, Tim Tebow, and Johnny Manziel because they were Bayless-driven topics. Well, there’s always room for improvement for every show, especially First Take.[/FONT]
[FONT=&quot]The dynamic between Smith and Bayless was so interesting because of just how much they fed into each other’s schtick and how much they thrived off each other. Bayless didn’t become Lead Troll of the Sports Universe until Smith built him up. Smith didn’t become THE FACE OF ESPN until Bayless built him up.[/FONT]
 
Re: Sports in the media

[h=1]NHL,MLB to live stream games on Twitter[/h]
[h=2]One game per week to be available to fans free on platform[/h]


By BlueJackets.com Staff





Comment

Print

E-mail



SAN FRANCISCO -- Twitter today announced it will live stream weekly out-of-market games from Major League Baseball (MLB) and the National Hockey League (NHL®). 120 Sports, the OTT network, will also produce an exclusive, nightly multi-sports highlights show called 'The Rally', the first show of its kind to be streamed live on Twitter. The MLB, NHL, and 120 Sports streaming rights come through Twitter's new partnership with MLBAM.
"Twitter is the fastest way to see what's unfolding in MLB and the NHL," said Anthony Noto, Twitter's chief financial officer. "MLBAM has pioneered streaming live digital video and we could not be more excited to partner with them on live games as well as 'The Rally', giving our audience the live sports events they are already talking about on one screen on Twitter."
"Twitter has long been a great partner and platform for both baseball and hockey fans as they follow their favorite teams and players every day," said Kenny Gersh, MLBAM's executive vice president, business. "We know fans will embrace what this wide-ranging partnership brings - expanded and reliable access to live baseball and hockey and the introduction of Twitter's first daily live highlight show delivered intuitively to a platform where they're actively engaged with the games."
"Twitter has become a crucial forum and engagement tool for hockey fans to enhance their NHL viewing experience and stay connected to the game on and off the ice," said Stephen McArdle, NHL executive vice president of digital media and strategic planning. "We are excited that fans will now be able to enjoy live NHL games through our partnership with Twitter."
The once-per-week live streams of out-of-market MLB and NHL games will be available free to logged-in and logged-out Twitter users in the United States. MLB games also will be available worldwide, except in select international territories. A schedule for the MLB and NHL games will be available at a later date.
Twitter also will live stream 'The Rally', a nightly program produced by 120 Sports that will include highlights and expert perspective across multiple sports exclusively to Twitter users in the United States. 'The Rally' will utilize a distinct format designed to integrate with Twitter's platform, using Twitter-based data to determine live trending topics as well as adding other interactive elements for instant conversation and analysis of the moments that matter most to sports fans - covering professional to college to action to Olympic sports and more.
"'The Rally'" on Twitter will combine the production and editorial values of television with the speed and interactivity of digital media," said Jason Coyle, 120 Sports president. "We are excited to bring this first-of-its-kind programming to Twitter as we continue the push of 120 Sports beyond the limitations of traditional media, infusing real-time, scaled fan sentiment and feedback into the sports conversation every night."
 
Re: Sports in the media

Went some of you guys in Vegas or Cali saying you got games blacked out incorrectly? Looks like thia might fix some of that.

[h=1]Fox, NHL agree on in-market streaming[/h]By John Ourand, Staff Writer
Published June 27, 2016, Page 38
Font Size Resize SmallResize NormalResize Large | Print | Share |



Editor’s note: This story is revised from the print edition.

After five years of on-again, off-again negotiations, Fox Sports and the NHL finally have reached an agreement for in-market streaming, according to several industry sources.

No contracts have been signed, but the two sides have agreed to allow Fox’s regional sports networks to stream NHL games in their local markets by the start of next season. Fox will make the live games available to authenticated users, meaning that viewers will have to subscribe to cable or satellite services if they want to access the stream.

The streaming deal is wrapped into other deals involving rights outside of a team’s home market. All told, Fox is paying an annual rate in the low eight figures combined for the streaming and outer-market deals, sources said.

The deal ends years of frustrating negotiations that mainly bogged down over price. The NHL has long believed that local streaming would be popular with its fan base, which skews higher when it comes to being tech savvy. Once Fox and MLB signed a local streaming deal earlier this spring, a market rate for in-market streaming was set. Fox Sports’ MLB deal has it paying around $2 million per team for the rights to stream games in market, sources said.

The NHL deal is significant in that Fox Sports now has in-market streaming deals with all the big sports leagues that offer it. It signed its first in-market streaming deal with the NBA three years ago and completed the MLB deal earlier this spring. It has not released any consumption information or adoption rates for its local NBA or MLB streams, so getting a sense of viewer interest has been hard to gauge.

The NHL breakthrough came in recent months as some of Fox Sports’ linear TV NHL deals were expiring. Fox was in the midst of negotiating a new outer-market rights deal for its RSNs — a deal that enables Fox to carry, for example, Kings games in Los Angeles’ “outer market” of Hawaii and Blues games in St. Louis’ “outer market” of Kansas City.

Fox and the NHL also were negotiating around the NHL’s planned new Las Vegas franchise and coverage areas. Fox carries Ducks and Kings games in the Las Vegas market, but will have to give up rights to that market when the new team starts in 2017. By contract, Fox was due to get a rebate from the teams since it was going to have to scale back its distribution from Las Vegas.

NBC Sports Group, the country’s other big RSN operator, still has not cut in-market deals with MLB or the NHL, though sources said NBC executives still are talking to both leagues.

Fox RSNs hold the local media rights to 12 U.S.-based NHL teams: Blue Jackets, Blues, Coyotes, Ducks, Hurricanes, Kings, Lightning, Panthers, Predators, Red Wings, Stars and Wild.
 
Re: Sports in the media

El Chapo said:
Good thread.

That Top 50 you posted.

#1 and #2 = Two of the most sickening games in NFL history.

#2: That choking punk Brady missing Gronk on the 2-pointer.

#1: That over-hyped POS Newton shitting the bed.
Click to expand...

As a Broncos' fan I completely disagree. 2 of the best games EVER
 
Re: Sports in the media

REPORT: LAW FIRM EXPLORING SUBSCRIBER LOSS SUIT AGAINST DISNEY OVER ESPN
http://awfulannouncing.com/2016/rep...-disneyespn-over-subscriber-loss-reveals.html

[FONT=&quot]ESPN’s subscriber losses have played a substantial role in Disney’s stock price collapse, with analysts’ concerns over the future of the Worldwide Leader outweighing many of the company’s other successes, and now it appears that the company could find itself in some legal hot water over the timing of those subscriber loss revelations. Deadspin’s Tom Ley and Kevin Draper reported Wednesday that the high-powered Labaton Sucharow law firm, which has brought plenty of class-action lawsuits on behalf of defrauded investors, is now looking into how ESPN’s announcements of subscriber losses compare to public statements from Disney CEO Bob Iger (pictured above) and others:[/FONT]
On Nov. 25, 2015, Disney’s stock price was at $118.67 per share. That same day, Disney submitted its annual 10-K filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission, which revealed that the ESPN cable network—80 percent owned by Disney—had lost three million subscribers in the fiscal year that ended on Oct. 3. When the market reopened on Nov. 27, Disney’s stock went into a sustained free fall, reaching a low of $88.85 per share on Feb. 10. Currently, Disney’s stock price is sitting at $96.42 per share. ESPN is Disney’s greatest profit center, and the subscriber loss was enough to send Disney investors into a mild panic; it was also enough to get the Labaton Sucharow law firm thinking about a potential securities fraud suit.
Sources tell us that Labaton Sucharow has reached out to former ESPN employees in an attempt to gather information that could be used in a potential class-action suit against Disney. According to a source, the firm is particularly interested in any internal ESPN or Disney documents—emails, meeting notes, slideshow presentations—that could prove Disney knew the exact severity of the subscriber loss during the 2015 fiscal year, but chose not to reveal it to investors. The question at hand is if Disney executives knowingly misled investors by publicly expressing confidence in ESPN’s subscriber base while they were privately aware that a big drop in subscribers had occurred.
[FONT=&quot]So, the big question is if comments from Iger (including “We feel bullish about ESPN and ESPN’s business”) before those subscriber losses came out (and it’s worth noting those are Nielsen estimates, not ESPN’s own in-house numbers, which they aren’t sharing but say are higher) rise to the level of “knowingly misleading investors.” Deadspin spoke to Michigan law professor Adam Pritchard, who said “If Disney executives knew ESPN had suffered a substantial loss of subscriptions in fiscal year 2015, they will need a credible explanation for why they didn’t reveal that loss to investors before the end of the year.” We’ll see if Labaton Sucharow actually launches a suit against ESPN and Disney, but if they do, those executives might need a good explanation for why they downplayed the losses before that year-end filing.[/FONT]
[FONT=&quot][Deadspin][/FONT]
 
Re: Sports in the media

this is pretty funny

[h=1]The Deflategate Trial - Simmons v. Rapaport with Judge Joe Brown (HBO)[/h]
 
Re: Sports in the media

Bushay said:
this is pretty funny

[h=1]The Deflategate Trial - Simmons v. Rapaport with Judge Joe Brown (HBO)[/h]
Click to expand...
Hell yes.

If that is an example of where Simmons is taking the show, that show is gonna be cutting edge and off the hook.

Can't wait for Dave Chappelle to show up for a skit.
 
Re: Sports in the media

TNT orders Charles Barkley hot-button topic talk show 'The Race Card'

http://awfulannouncing.com/nba/tnt-orders-charles-barkley-hot-button-topic-talk-show-the-race-card.html

TNT ORDERS CHARLES BARKLEY HOT-BUTTON TOPIC TALK SHOW 'THE RACE CARD'
[FONT=&quot]A new show from Charles Barkley has been ordered by TNT and it’s much different than the sportscaster’s current gigs.
TNT announced at the Television Critics Association press tour Barkley will be hosting a six-episode limited-run series titled The Race Card. Variety reports the hour-long show will feature Barkley discussing “hot-button topics” with guests such as cultural leaders with varying viewpoints and perspectives.
Barkley said the show will examine race, class, and culture.
“We as Americans never discuss the issue of race in this country and how it impacts everything in our lives until something bad happens,” Barkley told Variety. “I see this project as a way to talk about race, class and cultural differences and challenge everyone’s status quo.”
Here’s how TNT described the show.
“NBA legend and Inside the NBA analyst Charles Barkley has had enough. The America that he knew has lost its way, becoming mired in partisan politics, social divides and entrenched corporate interests. Now he hopes to get to the root of the problem in the new limited-run series The Race Card. TNT has ordered six hour-long episodes of the show, with plans to launch in early 2017.
Barkley is no stranger to voicing his opinion, sometimes in a silly, brash manner, but he’s also come across at times more serious and eloquent when speaking on topics such as race relations. Whether the show succeeds or fails, there was probably a good case to give the show concept a season given Barkley has been very active weighing on a broad array of topics on a multitude of various radio, television, and podcast platforms.
Giving Barkley, one of sports media’s biggest personalities, his own platform to discuss issues such as race and class has the potential to give a captivating, genuine perspective – with plenty controversy to go along with it. Given he’s show very little filter and is considered more authentic in some of his more outlier opinions, The Race Card may give viewers a look at issues they wouldn’t have heard about unless they were fans of Barkley.
It’s an interesting side-project for Barkley. He’s known as an entertainer. The hosting gig on The Race Card will give him a platform to discuss issues he’s touched on publicly in a much grander, focused scale. This could be a breakout success for TNT and Barkley but by the same token filling a full talking about serious topics is no easy challenge.
The Race Card will air in 2017.
[/FONT]
TNT orders Charles Barkley hot-button topic talk show ‘The Race Card’
 
Re: Sports in the media

Is a run at the White House in Charles Barkley's future?

Excellent thread topic, Bushay.
 
Re: Sports in the media

[FONT=&quot] [/FONT][FONT=&quot]Over a career in college football, Curt Dargis has never seen anything like this season’s opening weekend.[/FONT]
[FONT=&quot]“This is my 15th season working on college football, and it’s by far the deepest and most robust lineup we’ve had,” Dargis, ESPN’s director of college football programming and acquisition, told Awful Announcing. “And not just we but the entire sport, including games on other networks.”[/FONT]
The latest

[/FONT]
[FONT=&quot]Any way you look at it, college football’s Week One schedule is stacked. The entire Top 25 is playing. Twenty of those 25 teams are facing FBS opponents. Thirteen of them are facing schools from one of the five major conferences. And eight of them are facing other ranked teams.[/FONT][FONT=&quot]And while there are good games across the television dial (UCLA-Texas A&M on CBS, for example), ESPN/ABC has the majority of the action, thanks to a concerted attempt to stack Week One as heavily as possible.[/FONT]
[FONT=&quot]Forty-four FBS games will air or stream on ESPN networks (including online on Watch ESPN), spread out across five days. The festivities begin Thursday night with South Carolina-Vanderbilt on ESPN and extend through Monday night, when No. 11 Ole Miss takes on No. 4 Florida State. All four match-ups between ranked teams — Oklahoma-Houston, Georgia-North Carolina, USC-Alabama and Ole Miss-Florida State — are neutral site games organized by ESPN.[/FONT]
[FONT=&quot]When games aren’t on, ESPN networks will air studio shows, game replays, college-football-related documentaries and other gridiron content as part of what the network is advertising as 100 consecutive hours of college football coverage.[/FONT]
[FONT=&quot]“We looked at it as a way to further the celebration of Kickoff Weekend by feeding the fans’ frenzy out there and making sure that anytime anybody wants to be watching some sort of college football programming they have an opportunity,” said Nick Dawson, vice president of programming and acquisitions.[/FONT]
[FONT=&quot]The upcoming weekend has been a long time in the making: ESPN plans the neutral-site games three or four years before they’re on the schedule, meaning this year’s match-ups were finalized when most of the current players were in high school. Building a perfect schedule, therefore, requires both negotiating skill — talking USC and Alabama into a game at Cowboy Stadium was a coup — and luck — ESPN had no way to know Houston would be ranked in the preseason Top 25 for the first time in 25 years.[/FONT]
[FONT=&quot]Of course, stacking Week One can come at the expense of future weeks, and this year ESPN has no games between ranked teams slated for Week Two. But the all-in attitude toward the start of the season makes sense on a number of levels. For one thing, Labor Day weekend grants many fans have extra time to lounge around and watch football around-the-clock. More importantly, the first weekend is the only time all fall college football doesn’t have to compete with the NFL, allowing ESPN to schedule games for Sunday afternoon and Monday night without worrying about professional contests stealing viewers.[/FONT]
[FONT=&quot]Plus, Opening Weekend represents an opportunity to set the stage for the season and establish ESPN as a college-football hub from the first kickoff.[/FONT]
[FONT=&quot]“If we’re going to suffer anywhere, if suffer is the right word, I’d rather come out of the gates Week One with something like we have this year and have a little bit of a dip Week Two than open with a whimper,” Dawson said.[/FONT]
[FONT=&quot]Football-filled Saturdays in the fall aren’t new for ESPN, nor are Monday night games on Labor Day, but the network is experimenting with a new time-slot this year. Texas and Notre Dame will play Sunday night on ABC, in the first Sunday-night college football game on the network in recent memory.[/FONT]
[FONT=&quot]Dawson said ESPN looked at their lineup, realized they had more games than they could fit into their usual schedule, considered the void left by an NFL-free Week One and decided to place the matchup on Sunday. Both teams signed off, and a packed weekend got even busier.[/FONT]
[FONT=&quot]In case you’re need some help maximizing your college football consumption over the course of the sport’s opening weekend, here’s a potential roadmap:[/FONT]
Thursday, September 1
[FONT=&quot]Get the weekend started as early as possible with the first match-up featuring a ranked team.[/FONT]
[FONT=&quot]9:00 pm ET – Oregon State at Minnesota on BTN[/FONT]
[FONT=&quot]After you catch the end of Appalachian State at No. 9 Tennessee (7:30 on SEC Network) and South Carolina at Vanderbilt (8:00), flip on over to BTN for a Pac-12-Big Ten battle.[/FONT]
Friday, September 2
[FONT=&quot]Michigan State is one of the few ranked teams to take on an FCS foe Week One, but it’s worth checking out the Spartans anyway.[/FONT]
[FONT=&quot]9:00 pm ET – Kansas State at No. 8 Stanford on FS1[/FONT]
[FONT=&quot]Stop by FS1 for a power-conference matchup featuring one of the country’s best teams.[/FONT]
Saturday, September 3
[FONT=&quot]You’ll have to wake up early to catch this ACC contest an ocean away.[/FONT]
[FONT=&quot]12:00 p.m. ET – No. 3 Oklahoma vs. No. 15 Houston at NRG Stadium in Houston on ESPN[/FONT]
[FONT=&quot]The first of the ESPN-created neutral-site games is one of the best of the weekend, a battle of top-15 teams at the home of the Texans.[/FONT]
[FONT=&quot]3:30 p.m. ET – No. 5 LSU at Wisconsin at Lambeau Field on ABC[/FONT]
[FONT=&quot]Oklahoma and Houston should wrap up just in time to flip to this heavyweight matchup at a historic venue. During commercials, check out Josh Rosen and UCLA taking on Texas A&M on CBS.[/FONT]
[FONT=&quot]5:30 p.m. ET – No. 18 Georgia vs. No. 22 North Carolina at the Georgia Dome on ESPN[/FONT]
[FONT=&quot]You might have to leave the previous game a bit early to catch this big-time battle at a decidedly pro-Bulldog neutral site.[/FONT]
[FONT=&quot]8:00 p.m. ET – No. 20 USC vs. No. 1 Alabama at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on ABC[/FONT]
[FONT=&quot]The best team in the nation facing an equally storied foe at a decadent stadium whose crowd should be divided between the two teams? Yes, please.[/FONT]
[FONT=&quot]10:30 p.m. ET – BYU at Arizona on FS1[/FONT]
[FONT=&quot]By the time USC and ‘Bama are done you’ll have pretty much missed Clemson and Auburn, but you can still catch the end of this one.[/FONT]
Sunday, September 4
[FONT=&quot]After a good night’s sleep and relaxing Sunday, you’ll be ready for this fun matchup. According to ESPN PR, this is the first time in recent memory that ABC has college football on a Sunday night.[/FONT]
Monday, September 5
[FONT=&quot]The weekend closes with arguably the best game on the schedule. Two playoff-contending teams square off in Orlando. Welcome to college football season.[/FONT]
 
Re: Sports in the media

Twitter Announces New Live Streaming Deals With NFL, MLB, Live Nation, Buzzfeed, And More
https://www.streamingobserver.com/t...-mlb-nfl-viacom-buzzfeed-live-nation-wnba/#oo

[FONT=&quot]Sports[/FONT]

  • MLB: A weekly live MLB game plus a new three hour once per week show with look ins and highlights, analyzing top moments as happen
  • Stadium: A new 24 hour video network with exclusive live college sporting events mixed with highlights, classic games, and a daily studio show
  • NFL: Live pregame video and on-demand highlights
  • WNBA: A live weekly regular season game
  • The Players’ Tribune: A live show that will connect athletes directly with fans by letting them ask questions about topics on and off the field
  • PGA: More than 70 hours of live competition coverage across 31 tournaments plus 360 degree video of the island hole at TPC Sawgrass during The Players Championship
 
Re: Sports in the media

Twitter will broadcast sports coverage all day, every day


447SHARES
Share Share



IMAGE: KEVIN C. COX/GETTY IMAGES
BY KERRY FLYNN2 HOURS AGO
Twitter is adding college football to its growing live video slate just a day after Facebook made a similar move.
The dueling announcements are yet another sign of the growing competition between tech companies over the rights to live sports events as audiences begin to grow comfortable with watching TV on the internet.
Twitter has inked a deal with digital sports network Stadium to carry its 24-hour-a-day stream, which will feature a variety of college football games as well as various other live college sporting events and coverage. The stream will starts on Thursday, with the first college football game scheduled for September 2 between Alabama A&M and University of Alabama Birmingham.
The deal helps Twitter fulfill its promise to broadcast live shows 24 hours a day. Bloomberg already agreed to provide 24/7 news coverage. Now, Stadium will provide sports commentary and games.
SEE ALSO: Facebook's live sports ambitions add college football

On Wednesday, Facebook said it will broadcast 15 college football games exclusively this fall via Stadium, the same digital network that is partnering with Twitter. It's the latest in a series of content grabs both networks have made over the last year in the hopes to attract more user attention and advertising dollars.
Twitter and Facebook have been grabbing live sports rights in the past year. Both stream some Major League Baseball games, and Twitter streamed National Football League Thursday night games in the 2016 season. In 2017, those games will be streamed by Amazon.
Both Facebook and Twitter's partnerships are via Stadium, a new digital sports network that formed in May 2017 after 120 Sports, American Sports Network, and Campus Insiders merged. While Facebook and Twitter will be competing for eyeballs, Stadium said that its new deals are complementary and not competitive.
"Facebook will feature an exclusive package of Stadium-branded games that is not featured in the linear channel appearing on Twitter, and those games will be produced with a customized production philosophy specially-designed for the Facebook platform," Jason Coyle, Stadium CEO, wrote in an email.
SEE ALSO: Jack Dorsey: Profit is just, like, a choice (also Twitter is going to live forever)

"The content will not overlap, and we are confident that both will serve our respective partners well, while advancing the Stadium brand overall," he continued.
Twitter will host Stadium's 24/7 programming, which is also available for free on WatchStadium.com and on PlutoTV. The site will host several hundred live events over the year as well as original shows.
The studio shows include Inside the League, Campus Insiders, and The Rally, live at 4:00 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 11 p.m., and 1 a.m. Monday to Friday. Twitter was already home to The Rally, a live sports highlight show that launched in September 2016. It's produced by 120 Sports, which is now a part of Stadium.
SEE ALSO: Twitter just shook the internet with NFL streaming news. Again.

Stadium has plans to partner with other platforms, but declined to provide any specifics. Coyle said the company will announce additional partnerships over the coming weeks. Stadium also will launch Stadium Plus, a package for 500 exclusive live games, classic events, and Stadium TV re-airs and on-demand content for $4.99 per month.
Why watch on Twitter versus those other sites? For one, Twitter will have real-time conversation. Coyle said Twitter users will be able to influence what topics the company's editorial staff chooses to cover based on their live commenting.
 
Re: Sports in the media

The NFL Can’t Keep TV Afloat Anymore

Sep 20, 2017

The NFL has long been the cornerstone of the U.S. pay television market. Viewers’ loyalty to their favorite teams and the tradition of watching games on Sunday afternoons (and Monday nights) provided stability and certainty for stakeholders across the TV ecosystem.
Mass-market advertisers could plan fall marketing campaigns knowing that NFL games would reach just about everyone. Broadcasters and cable channels (such as ESPN) could enter into long-term deals for broadcast rights knowing that people would “always” want to watch football, creating an anchor tenant for the rest of their programming lineup. Last but not least, pay TV providers have long used their exclusive distribution rights to NFL games as both a carrot (to attract new subscribers as DirecTV did with its wildly successful Sunday Ticket package in the 1990s) and a stick (to keep existing households from canceling service regardless of the cost or frustration many folks have with their pay TV provider).
RELATED



The question today, however, is what if this entire edifice is just a house of cards? NFL ratings have fallen significantly across all providers over the past seasons and so far 2017 is not looking any better. The only positive element to that decline may be that fewer people have to watch the sad sight of the Los Angeles Rams playing in front of a mostly empty stadium at the Coliseum. There are endless theories about the decline, from the rising popularity of video games to player safety to (ridiculously) the Colin Kaepernick situation.
My own view is that declining NFL ratings are the logical outgrowth of the decline in legacy linear television overall. This larger decline has been going on for over a decade now; is rooted in a fundamental shift to anytime, anywhere viewing on broadband devices; and affects all legacy TV programming to one degree or another. In short, contrary to the hopes (or delusions) of some in the TV industry, the NFL is not immune to these larger societal and viewing dynamics.
The more important question is: What happens to the pay TV edifice when the NFL cornerstone isn’t there anymore? The answers are multiple, but two are particularly important.
First, the link between household growth and pay TV growth has been irreparably broken. The creation of a new household—most commonly by a young adult leaving home—used to almost automatically result in an additional pay TV household. That is simply no longer the case. Millions of American households are living happily without pay TV and one of the reasons is that Monday Night Football and other NFL games are simply no longer must-see TV. Put another way, U.S. legacy pay TV households have peaked and will only decline going forward.
The second effect of declining NFL ratings is the slow collapse of the supersize pay TV bundle itself. If the NFL isn’t must-have content, then nothing is must-have content. The result is a mushrooming of skinny bundles from providers as varied as Sling TV, DirecTV Now, PlayStation Vue, YouTube TV, and Hulu’s Live TV.
These services vary pretty dramatically, seemingly agreeing only on three things: people want cheaper pay TV offerings; what people want varies (including access to the NFL); and half a loaf (in terms of monthly subscription fees) is a whole lot better than none.
 
Re: Sports in the media

Warriors, Cavs, NBA’s Most-Watched Teams Locally and Nationally


By PAULSEN April 14, 2018 No Comments
ShareTweetGoogle++
Locally or nationally, nobody moves the NBA ratings needle like the Warriors and Cavaliers.
The Warriors were the most-watched NBA team on national TV this season (excluding NBA TV), with their 31 games on ESPN, ABC and TNT averaging 2.72 million viewers. That is actually a 4% decline from last year (2.82M), but still the highest average in the NBA.
The Cavaliers were the second-most watched, with their 27 telecasts averaging 2.65 million (+11%). Golden State and Cleveland were also the two most-watched teams last season.
The Celtics ranked third (2.33M, +36%), followed by the Thunder (2.20M, +11%), Rockets (2.07M, +29%), Knicks (1.82M, -6%) and Lakers (1.80M, +29%). Other notables included the Wizards (1.79M, +46%) and Sixers (1.69M, +37%).
The least-watched team on national TV was the Utah Jazz, whose seven games averaged 1.06 million (-11%).
On a local level, the Warriors and Cavs again took the top two spots. Golden State was the highest rated team on local TV, according to Crain’s Cleveland Business, though the team’s exact averages on NBC Sports Bay Area were not immediately available.
The Cavaliers ranked second with a 7.98 average rating on Fox Sports Ohio, up 8% from last year and the team’s fourth-best average ever on the network.
Elsewhere, the Celtics averaged a 3.25 rating on NBC Sports Boston — up 43% from last year and the team’s highest rated season since 2010-11. The Sixers averaged a 2.43 on NBC Sports Philadelphia, up 45% from last year and the highest since 2011-12. Notably, the Sixers outdrew the Flyers, who averaged a 1.98.
Also hitting a multi-year high were Timberwolves, who averaged a 2.6 rating on Fox Sports North — up 78% from last year and the highest since 2011-12.
On the flip side, the Bulls had their lowest rated season on NBC Sports Chicago in a decade, averaging a 1.81 rating (-9%).
MOST-WATCHED NBA TEAMS ON NATIONAL TV, 2017-18 SEASON

Most-Watched NBA Teams on National TV, 2017-18 Season


* Average viewership figures are based on publicly available Nielsen data that are often adjusted after-the-fact, meaning the numbers may be slightly higher than reported here.[Local numbers from Crain’s Cleveland 4.13, NBC Sports, Fox Sports North 4.12]
 
