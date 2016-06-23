Sports in the media

Profanity is bad?
I honestly don't watch a lot of ESPN. Rarely in fact and dont even know who Simmons is. Just thought he must be a pretty big deal deal with HBO giving him his own show and this much money. This seeks like a Rome on Showtime or Bryant Gumbel type of investigative reporting. I'll watch if its good.Why is Bill Simmons so popular ? its not like he was a manager,player etc with good insight into sports.
Who made him the authority he is supposed to be ?
Just curious,hes nothing more than a pundit,here they are ten a penny,come and go.Seems Simmons is lauded as some expert and his opinion matters.
Isnt he no more than a media hack ?
[TH="colspan: 6, align: center"]MOST-WATCHED SPORTING EVENTS OF 2016
[/TH]
#
[TH="width: 35, align: center"]Sport[/TH]
[TH="width: 145, align: center"]Event[/TH]
[TH="width: 35, align: center"]Rtg.[/TH]
[TH="width: 50, align: center"]Vwrs.[/TH]
[TH="width: 60, align: center"]Net[/TH]
1
NFL
Broncos/Panthers
Super Bowl 50
[TD="align: center"]46.6[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]111.86M[/TD]
CBS
2
NFL
Patriots/Broncos
AFC Championship
[TD="align: center"]29.3[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]53.30M[/TD]
CBS
3
NFL
Cardinals/Panthers
NFC Championship
[TD="align: center"]24.1[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]45.74M[/TD]
FOX
4
NFL
Steelers/Broncos
AFC Divisional
[TD="align: center"]23.6[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]42.95M[/TD]
CBS
5
NFL
Packers/Washington
NFC Wild Card
[TD="align: center"]21.8[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]38.85M[/TD]
FOX
6
NFL
Seahawks/Panthers
NFC Divisional
[TD="align: center"]21.1[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]36.70M[/TD]
FOX
7
NFL
Seahawks/Vikings
NFC Wild Card
[TD="align: center"]21.0[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]35.30M[/TD]
NBC
8
NFL
Packers/Cardinals
NFC Divisional
[TD="align: center"]18.8[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]33.73M[/TD]
NBC
9
NFL
Chiefs/Patriots
AFC Divisional
[TD="align: center"]18.1[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]31.50M[/TD]
CBS
10
NFL
Steelers/Bengals
AFC Wild Card
[TD="align: center"]17.5[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]31.23M[/TD]
CBS
11
NBA
Cavaliers/Warriors
NBA Finals Game 7
[TD="align: center"]15.8[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]31.02M[/TD]
ABC
12
CFB
Alabama/Clemson
Nat’l Championship
[TD="align: center"]15.0[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]26.18M[/TD]
ESPN
13
NFL
Chiefs/Texans
AFC Wild Card
[TD="align: center"]14.8[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]25.42M[/TD]
ABC, ESPN
14
NFL
Vikings/Packers
Week 17 SNF
[TD="align: center"]13.8[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]24.29M[/TD]
NBC
15
NFL
Regional action
Week 17 Nat’l Window
[TD="align: center"]12.0[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]20.88M[/TD]
FOX
16
NBA
Warriors/Cavaliers
NBA Finals Game 6
[TD="align: center"]11.8[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]20.70M[/TD]
ABC
17
NBA
Cavaliers/Warriors
NBA Finals Game 5
[TD="align: center"]11.8[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]20.53M[/TD]
ABC
18
NBA
Cavaliers/Warriors
NBA Finals Game 1
[TD="align: center"]11.1[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]19.20M[/TD]
ABC
19
NFL
Regional action
Week 17 Nat’l Window
[TD="align: center"]11.2[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]18.96M[/TD]
CBS
20
CBB
Villanova/UNC
Nat’l Championship
[TD="align: center"]10.6[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]17.75M[/TD]
TBS, TNT, TruTV
21
NFL
Regional action
Week 17 Rgn’l Window
[TD="align: center"]10.3[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]17.55M[/TD]
CBS
22
NBA
Cavaliers/Warriors
NBA Finals Game 2
[TD="align: center"]9.8[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]17.49M[/TD]
ABC
23
NBA
Warriors/Cavaliers
NBA Finals Game 4
[TD="align: center"]9.8[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]16.57M[/TD]
ABC
24
NBA
Warriors/Cavaliers
NBA Finals Game 3
[TD="align: center"]9.7[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]16.47M[/TD]
ABC
25
NBA
Thunder/Warriors
WCF Game 7
[TD="align: center"]8.9[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]16.00M[/TD]
TNT
26
Horse
Kentucky Derby
Race segment
[TD="align: center"]9.0[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]15.53M[/TD]
NBC
27
CFB
Stanford/Iowa
Rose Bowl
[TD="align: center"]7.4[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]13.55M[/TD]
ESPN Megacast
28
CBB
UNC/Syracuse
Final Four
[TD="align: center"]7.3[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]12.94M[/TD]
TBS, TNT, TruTV
29
Golf
The Masters
Final round
[TD="align: center"]7.7[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]12.40M[/TD]
CBS
30
CBB
Villanova/Kansas
Elite Eight
[TD="align: center"]6.7[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]11.56M[/TD]
CBS
31
Auto
Daytona 500
NASCAR Sprint Cup
[TD="align: center"]6.6[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]11.36M[/TD]
FOX
32
NBA
Warriors/Thunder
WCF Game 6
[TD="align: center"]6.2[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]10.81M[/TD]
TNT
33
CBB
Kentucky/Indiana
NCAA Second round
[TD="align: center"]
[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]10.49M[/TD]
CBS
34
CBB
Villanova/Oklahoma
Final Four
[TD="align: center"]
[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]10.45M[/TD]
TBS, TNT, TruTV
35
CBB
UNC/Notre Dame
Elite Eight
[TD="align: center"]5.8[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]10.11M[/TD]
TBS
36
NBA
Thunder/Warriors
WCF Game 5
[TD="align: center"]6.1[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]10.00M[/TD]
TNT
37
Soccer
Chile/Argentina
Copa America final
[TD="align: center"]
[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]9.80M[/TD]
UNI, FS1
38
CFB
Ohio St./Notre Dame
Fiesta Bowl
[TD="align: center"]5.6[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]9.76M[/TD]
ESPN
39
Horse
Preakness Stakes
Race segment
[TD="align: center"]5.8[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]9.41M[/TD]
NBC
40
CFB
Mississippi/Okla. St.
Sugar Bowl
[TD="align: center"]5.1[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]8.94M[/TD]
ESPN
41
CFB
Michigan/Florida
Citrus Bowl
[TD="align: center"]5.1[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]8.76M[/TD]
ABC
42
MLB
All-Star Game
[TD="align: center"]5.4[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]8.71M[/TD]
FOX
43
NBA
Thunder/Warriors
WCF Game 1
[TD="align: center"]5.3[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]8.71M[/TD]
TNT
44
NBA
Warriors/Thunder
WCF Game 4
[TD="align: center"]5.4[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]8.63M[/TD]
TNT
45
Olym.
Women’s Gymnastics
U.S. Olympic Trials
[TD="align: center"]5.0[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]8.58M[/TD]
46
CBB
Notre Dame/S.F.A.
NCAA Second round
[TD="align: center"]
[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]8.39M[/TD]
CBS
47
NFL
NFL Draft
First round
[TD="align: center"]5.2[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]8.33M[/TD]
ESPN, NFLN
48
CBB
Oklahoma/VCU
Second round
[TD="align: center"]5.1[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]8.26M[/TD]
CBS
49
CBB
Duke/Yale
NCAA Second round
[TD="align: center"]
[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]8.12M[/TD]
CBS
50
Soccer
Argentina/USA
Copa America semi
[TD="align: center"]
[/TD]
[TD="align: center"]8.09M[/TD]
UNI, FS1
NR
NFL
Regional action
[TD="colspan: 2, align: center"]
[/TD]
FOX
Thanks FW.Good thread Bushay.
Where's the Stephan Curry choke rate?Good thread.
That Top 50 you posted.
#1 and #2 = Two of the most sickening games in NFL history.
#2: That choking punk Brady missing Gronk on the 2-pointer.
#1: That over-hyped POS Newton shitting the bed.
Hell yes.this is pretty funny
[h=1]The Deflategate Trial - Simmons v. Rapaport with Judge Joe Brown (HBO)[/h]