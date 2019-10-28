Sports Packages Power Ratings

1. MLB - computer version has all the bells
2. NHL - computer version not bad but needs more bells... very good price..
3. NBA - silver screwing me again... horrible get the tv version …. all he has to do is copy the MLB version...he wants to be different but loses. $249 LOL
4. NFL - i have the TV so no grade since they have no computer version
