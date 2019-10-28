Sports Packages Power Ratings

1. MLB - computer version has all the bells
2. NHL - computer version not bad but needs more bells... very good price..
3. NBA - silver screwing me again... horrible get the tv version …. all he has to do is copy the MLB version...he wants to be different but loses. $249 LOL
4. NFL - i have the TV so no grade since they have no computer version
 
I end up watching half the games on my mobile. NHL I can get around the blackouts with a GPS emulator so easily so that is my #1. MLB seems to block that, but can get past it with a VPN on a computer. NFL I can use the emulator too and watch any game on mobile since I use YouTube TV for my TV provider. Never bought the NBA package so can't rate it. Wonder if I could sidestep blackouts as easily as NHL on mobile?
 
You have the best cord cutter provider.... one month i signed up to every cord cutter just for my computer..... UtubeTV was the fastest... but not faster than direct tv or cable.... great backup though or an extra provider...
 
